EDITIONS
Tech

Engineering students invent a robotic system to save miners by minimising accidents in coal mines

Wanting to reduce the frequency of accidents in coal mines, these students developed a robotic system that can traverse underground mines to generate their 3D models and 2D maps for better navigation.

Apurva P
24th Jul 2019
4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

In subterranean environments like underground coal mines, accidents involving roof fall and sidewall collapse are a common occurence, resulting in loss of human life.


According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, 377 workers involved in the mining of coal, minerals, and oil were killed in accidents between 2015 and 2017. This number was 352 in 2014 and 962 in 2004.


Aiming to reduce the frequency of such accidents, team Subterranean Rescuers came up with a robotic system that can keep the coal mine workers safe at the Smart India Hackathon 2019 hardware edition held at the IIT Kanpur. The project was one of the winners, and the team received a prize money of Rs 1 lakh.


Subterranean Rescuers

Subterranean Rescuers came up with a robotic system that can keep the coal mine workers safe at the Smart India Hackathon 2019 hardware edition held at the IIT Kanpur.

The robotic system, developed by the team of six, traverses underground coal mines to generate their 3-D models and 2-D maps. It can also find out the levels of harmful gases like methane, hydrogen sulphide, etc. 


“Robot Operating System (ROS) is the core of our system used to execute the SLAM algorithm to generate the required 3D model and 2D map of the closed environment,” says 22-year-old team leader Ajit Mutalik.


The other team members are Vineet Menon (21), Swapnil Patil (19), Ajay Lohar (20), Tushar Kurane (20), and Shradda Gaikwad (20). All of them are students of Ramrao Adik Institute Of Technology, Mumbai.


Also Read

At Smart India Hackathon, these six students invented a Braille reader for the visually challen...


The initial stage


Initially, Ajit and Vineet worked on implementing this idea for the e-Yantra ideas competition 2018 at IIT Bombay under the guidance of their professor at Ramrao Adik Institute Of Technology Sanjivani C. Chakote. After winning the Best Hardware Category award there, the two started working on upgrading the project. Looking at the innovative work in robotics, the other four joined them. The team was mentored by Sandeep Sangale, a faculty member at Ramrao Adik Institute Of Technology.


“For a particular coal mine, we recommend carrying out 3D mapping on a periodic basis. Then successive 3D maps can be compared to get information regarding any changes within the structure of mine,” explains Ajit.


Subterranean Rescuers

Team Subterranean Rescuers

The product has sensors that can conduct convergence monitoring of the underground tunnel/mine and measures harmful gas levels periodically and alert the miners to evacuate the mine as and when needed. It overlays the 2D maps with Google Maps to identify dangerous zones around a mine. The system is semi-autonomous, has asset tracking as well as abandoned mine investigation, is low cost, far-reaching, and easy to implement.


The team claims that this product is a first-of-its-kind and will help solve accidents such as roof fall, slide fall, and flooding inside the coal mine.


Future plans


Ajit says that the team is looking to launch the product in the market. “Two of us have completed our eighth semester examinations, and the remaining are still pursuing their graduation. So, we have decided to either launch the product together or continue researching in the same area,” he adds.


The present government under Narendra Modi has been trying to build a strong spirit of innovation among young minds, especially students. To further this initiative, the government started Smart India Hackathon (SIH) in 2017 and recently concluded its third chapter successfully. YourStory brings to you some amazing young minds who have taken up the challenge to solve some of the country's problems. 




(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

The black realities of coal-mining industry that cannot be ignored

Also Read

[Startup Bharat] Inspired by Iron Man, these engineers have built a manhole-cleaning robot that...


4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Apurva P

The way she chose to talk to the world is through writing. If not writing, a captivating book or her favourite movies streaming online and some finger licking food is all it'll take for her to stay happy.

Related Tags

play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

24th July 2019
play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019

Latest Stories

Delhi HC asks Centre to examine whether to restrain Google from uploading Indian maps

by Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Indonesia-based Raena raises $1.8 million to build an influencer commerce platform

by Tenzin Norzom

CarDekho plans to expand the footprint to Southeast Asia, operates in Indonesia under the brand name OTO

by Press Trust of India

Hewlett Packard Enterprise to invest half-a-billion dollars in India

by Thimmaya Poojary

Facebook fined $5B by the US govt for violating consumer privacy

by Thimmaya Poojary

WhatsApp partners with ISPP for privacy-centric workshops for future policy makers

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

SHORT FILM EVENT

Gujarat
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru
Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

SuperStartUps Asia 2019

New Delhi