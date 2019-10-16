A

World Food Day: How these heroes are rooting out hunger and poverty in India

Even as we see food ordering and delivery hit providing convenience to their users, many others are struggling to find food to eat in a day. SocialStory brings to you a list of individuals and organisations working to drive away hunger.

By Roshni Balaji
16th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

All of us have experienced hunger and we know what it feels like. Whenever we skip a meal at office because of a swamped schedule or forget to have breakfast before going to college due to the morning hustle, we tend to go through a series of sensations. It starts with a rumbling uproar in the stomach and then advances to irritability, fatigue, and dizziness. 


Now, imagine going through this every day. Sounds arduous and exhausting, right? 


Even in an age where a lot of us are confused as to ‘where to order food from’, a significant part of the population still wonders as to ‘where to find food from?’


Malnutrition

Several children across India are suffering from malnutrition.

According to a report published by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), over 19 crore people suffer from malnutrition and hunger in India in 2019. It also stated that while 51.4 percent of women in their reproductive age between 15 to 46 years are suffering from anaemia, 37.9 percent of the children below the age of five years have stunted growth.    


As we celebrate World Food Day on October 16, the date on which the United Nations established FAO, 

SocialStory brings to you a list of individuals and organisations who are putting in efforts to drive hunger away from the country. 

A man who sold his assets to feed the poor

Syed Gulab, a 40-year-old spray painter working in Dubai, first came across the evil that is hunger, when he visited his niece who was admitted at the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital, Bengaluru. He was stunned by the fact that the child’s parents stayed hungry for days due to lack of money. He witnessed similar instances with many other families at the hospital and decided to make a change.    


Syed Gulab

Syed Gulab serving food for free outside the Indira Gandhi Children's hospital in Bengaluru.

In 2016, he began working as a motor vehicle insurance agent in the city and took it upon himself to serve free lunch to all the patients and attendants outside the hospital. However, since Gulab did not have enough money for it initially, he sold his bike and camera to rope in funds. He started off by cooking food at home and feeding around 100 people on a weekly basis. But today, after obtaining a kitchen space on rent the number has increased to more than 500. 


Since many who come for treatment at the hospital are from low-income families, affording both medicines and food becomes difficult. This is when Gulab’s initiative made a huge difference. A few months back, Gulab christened his work as the Roti Charity Trust. 


Also Read

This truck driver from Haryana has been rescuing and serving the homeless for 35 years

An organisation that is ‘Revolution’ising nutrition for children 

Most parents send their children to school regularly to ensure quality education and good health. However, many a times the mid-day meals supplied at these institutions turn out to be insubstantial, and do not provide all the required nutrition like proteins and vitamins. Not only does this affect the overall disposition during the growing years, but also results in malnutrition and illnesses like anaemia and marasmus. 


School

Students from a school with which The Breakfast Revolution has tied up to provide affordable meals.

The Breakfast Revolution, a Mumbai-based non-profit organisation (NGO) has been attempting to change this by partnering with schools and giving away wholesome affordable food to young students. The organisation has priced each meal between Rs 7 and Rs 10. In the last three years, the NGO has helped over 50,000 malnourished children to reach their health goals and 70 percent of them showed significant improvements within a span of six months.


In addition to food, The Breakfast Revolution is also involved in conducting health check-ups, deworming sessions and nutritional education workshops to improve the well-being of underprivileged children in the city. 

Adopting a preventive approach to malnutrition

About 9.7 crore children out of 47.2 crore (as per the 2011 Census) are undernourished in India, data collected by the NGO, Child Rights and You (CRY) says. 


Action Against Hunger, a Mumbai-based foundation has adopted the age-old proverb – ‘Prevention is better than cure,’ to root out poverty and starvation in the country, by working with anganwadis and public health centres. The foundation is involved in a slew of activities like organising campaigns to raise awareness about malnutrition, counselling families on how to ensure proper nutrition for infants, as well as, children, and distributing food-for-free to underprivileged families. 


Action Against Hunger

A volunteer from Action Against Hunger counselling a family about nutrition.

The organisation has been working across 661 locations in India, which includes Govandi in Mumbai, Mokhada in Palghar, Dharni in Amravati, Baran in Rajasthan, Burhanpur and Dhar in Madhya Pradesh, to name a few. 


Action Against Hunger’s flagship programme, ‘First 1,000 Days of Life’, takes care of the nutrition and well-being of the baby, starting from the time they are conceived till they become two years old. 


Also Read

This Gurugram school has been providing nutritious mid-day meals to students for 10 years

‘Feeding India’ since 2014

When Ankit Kawatra found food being wasted at a wedding, which could have otherwise been consumed by over 5,000 people, he decided to do something about it. The 24-year-old quit his corporate job and started an NGO.


Feeding India

Ankit Kawatra giving away excess food to those in need.

With the simple idea of acting as a bridge between hunger and food wastage, Ankit founded Feeding India in 2014. He created a 24/7 helpline, mobile application and email ID for the organisation, enabling people to establish contact and donate excess food. Once the intimation arrives, the Feeding India team collects it from a specific individual, wedding, or restaurant and later serves it to those who do not have access to food in shelter homes, schools and old age centres.


Till date, Ankit’s organisation has served over 1.35 million meals with the help of 8,500 volunteers across 65 cities in India. In the process, he has saved over Rs 3.75 crore worth of food from being wasted. 

A Zomato delivery executive who is driving away hunger

Have you ever wondered what happens to an order when cancelled on Zomato? Restaurants and eateries generally give away the cancelled order to the person in charge of delivering it. In some cases, either the delivery personnel eats it or sells it to make extra money. 


However, Pathikrit Saha, fondly known as ‘Roll Kaku’ (uncle), delivered food from all the cancelled orders to underprivileged children in and around Kolkata. Thanks to him, several homeless and hungry kids get to eat a variety of dishes, starting from scrumptious biriyani, spicy rolls, to delicious pizzas. 


Pathikrit Saha

Pathikrit Saha with children in a Mumbai.

However, his endeavour did not stop there. He wanted to find a long-term solution to safeguard the health and happiness of children.  


With the assistance of a few friends, Pathikrit established an NGO by the name, Help Foundation and started teaching subjects like science, mathematics and English to underprivileged children in slums and on railway platforms. He even quit his job as a Zomato executive to focus on the betterment of children.  



(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Journalist turned self-taught cook is using his YouTube channel to feed over 1,000 orphans acro...



(Edited by Suman Singh)


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Roshni Balaji

Roshni is a hardcore bibliophile, travel enthusiast and an amateur poet. She is passionate about news and is keen on covering untold stories about people, places and products.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet Jadav Payeng, the man who single-handedly planted an entire forest

Think Change India

Meet the changemaker whose startup is working to make women in rural Maharashtra self-reliant

Ashwini S

Meet Prabha Devi who has planted an entire forest of 500 trees in her village in Uttarakhand

Think Change India

Remembering Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and his lifelong struggle against the caste system

सौरभ राय
Daily Capsule
Namrata Ganatra's journey from fintech to edtech (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meet Abhijit Banerjee, the Indian-origin economist who won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Economics

Think Change India

Meet the changemaker whose startup is working to make women in rural Maharashtra self-reliant

Ashwini S

Meet Prabha Devi who has planted an entire forest of 500 trees in her village in Uttarakhand

Think Change India

Meet this ‘77-year-young’ retired professional who is instilling a love for Mathematics among school children

Rekha Balakrishnan

Meet Akella Raghavendra who is training visually impaired candidates to ace IAS exams

Think Change India

How rural BPO centres in Bihar are opening new doors for girls

Village Square

Meet Asif Shaikh, who has rehabilitated 31,000 manual scavengers and bonded labourers across India

Think Change India

Meet the duo who is on a mission to restore India's green cover with 'beej balls'

Roshni Balaji

Led by two Young India Fellows, this Mumbai-based organisation aims to transform early education

Krishna Reddy

Andhra youth launch ‘Rice for Plastic’ drive to eradicate single-use plastic while feeding the hungry

Think Change India

This Mumbai couple set up a food kiosk at the break of dawn to support their ageing domestic help

Think Change India

This truck driver from Haryana has been rescuing and serving the homeless for 35 years

Roshni Balaji

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore