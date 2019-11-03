This 23-year-old electronics engineer’s innovation looks to minimise road accident deaths

When Prateek Kumar suffered a road accident while doing his BTech at the Delhi College of Engineering (DCE), it turned out to be a major turning point in his life. That experience in November 2016 not only changed the way he approached life, giving him a larger impetus to observe safety, but also gave him a purpose – to make a device that would ensure timely help in cases of road accidents.





“We all know someone who has lost a family member in a road accident because help did not arrive in time. It’s quite unfortunate and the sad reality that we are living in. This needs to change. I wanted to contribute towards bringing this change through my extensive experience in building solutions based on Internet of Things (IoT) and software, from conceptualising to production,” says Prateek.





Convalescing after the accident, Prateek set his mind on building a device that would be capable of sensing the intensity of an accident, sending out relevant information to the nearest hospital or other healthcare service provider, and also intimating the victim’s family members – all within seconds or minutes of the accident occurring.

The germ of an idea that the 23-year-old entrepreneur alighted on was a smart helmet integrating a chip or device, with the technology being retrofitted into existing headgear.





“I looked up sources online and came across some sporty helmets in the European markets featuring a GoPro camera and other gizmos; those didn’t align with what I had in mind and were quite expensive too. I wanted to make a cost effective smart circuit/ chip / device that can either be embedded or retrofitted in the helmet. More importantly, the technology solution had to be thought of keeping in mind the Indian road/ driving conditions. Then, in 2017, along with some friends, I began working on finding a viable offering for the Indian market. As it called for significant investments, I also wrote a software program and sold it to my college to raise money for this project,” recounts Prateek.





Prateek Kumar



In February 2017, the team also received some funding from the Spark-up Idea Fund hosted by iCreate, the technology business incubation centre of the Gujarat government.





“Students and innovators at various engineering colleges across India can apply for the Spark-up Fund. Applications submitted by various participants are scrutinised and shortlisted by a group of experts. This is followed by a few interview rounds and then winning entries are offered up to Rs 50,000 in funding to enable students/innovators take their respective projects to the next level of development,” said Prateek.





After graduating in 2018, Kumar registered his venture, Vida Salvateur International Pvt Ltd (VSIPL), under the government’s Startup India scheme.





The company’s name literally translates to life-saving in Spanish and French -- Vida is Spanish for ‘life’ and Salvateur is French for ‘saving’ / ‘life-saving’).





The smart helmet and the chip/device will be marketed under the brand Motobuddy. In fact, VSIPL is in the process of registering the trademark/ copyright for the brand and its handcrafted logo design.





So far, approximately Rs 25 lakh has been invested in the business, including a grant of Rs 10 lakh received in July last year under the Nidhi Prayas scheme of the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India via IKP Eden, Bengaluru, which is India’s first hardware product incubator.





“Every year, two batches are rolled out for this scheme. One can directly apply to incubators that are listed under this programme. The funding offered is a huge support for innovators wanting to start their entrepreneurial journey,” he said.





When Prateek and his friends started developing the smart helmet, the circuit designed to power the device was so large that it covered an entire helmet. Streamlining the device to an optimal size and making it aesthetically appealing was critical to ensure the headgear would be marketable.





After two years of hard work and numerous iterations, Prateek was successful in reducing the bulky circuit to a coin-sized chip.





Over the last two years, the company has worked extensively to fine-tune the innovation to accurately detect and send out alerts on an accident.





“It was quite a challenge to reduce the circuit to its present size. A lot of prototyping with the right set of manufacturers and components went into making this happen,” says Prateek.





The startup currently has 18 members handling various operational functions. The core team comprises Prateek who brings extensive experience in software development, drones, and IoT solutions to the table. Holding the CTO position in the company is Manoj Saxena, a gold medallist from DCE, master's from IISc, and a PhD from IIT Delhi and Stanford University. Armed with an MBA from INSEAD, Venugopal Gupta is associated with the company as a business advisor and mentor. The author of Business Parables, Gupta is currently the director at Toilet Board Corporation in Europe.





Vida Salvateur is now looking to raise a fresh round of funding of about Rs 1 crore to go into production.

How the device works

Motobuddy’s technology can be paired with a mobile handset via Bluetooth. A mobile application has been developed already for this purpose and will be made available for downloads on Google Play Store and iOS App Store at the time of commercial launch. The user can then populate emergency contact numbers and personal health-related details such as allergies, specific medical conditions, and any existing ailments after registering on the app.









The basic reason for integrating the device in helmets is to motivate users to remember their headgear on every ride, Prateek explains. The device also emits a red light using LEDs, thereby enhancing the visibility of the rider on the road.





In case of an accident, the IoT-enabled device detects it but doesn’t send out an alert for 30 seconds. During this brief period, if the accident isn’t serious, the rider can cancel the automated activation process. If the alerts aren’t cancelled, the device sends out a message to the nearest hospital with details of the accident, its intensity, and location. Based on this intelligence, the hospital will be able to send emergency services, either an advanced one or a basic ambulance, to the accident spot.





Motobuddy is working on developing a network of hospitals in Noida, in other parts of Delhi-NCR, and eventually across the country. The company is also in the process of onboarding emergency ambulance service providers into its system, says Prateek, adding, “In case the nearest hospital is not in our system, our executives monitoring the system will call and inform a hospital about the incident. If the hospital doesn’t act within a set period of time, the system will send another message to alert the next-nearest hospital.”





The device simultaneously sends out a message to the rider’s family and friends entered as emergency contacts, with all relevant information about the accident.

The way ahead

The team has conducted on-road trials over the past month, with 25 of the chips tested on the road already. The data from these rides and simulated accidents has been fed into the system and analysed, and the devices have been tweaked according to the findings.





"For instance, the motorcycle/scooter rider could experience a big jolt by running into a pothole or on irregularly shaped speed breakers. Such incidences could be misread by an ordinary sensor as an accident. To tackle this situation, special sensors have been designed to accurately identify accidents from incidences of jolts and bumps. Similarly, there are a few other things that are very unique to the smart chip/ device. I can’t share more details at this stage though,” he said.





The startup has applied for patents for the chip and the smart helmet about 18 months ago, and is likely to get them by the end of this year. These patents are India-specific as getting global patents would be a cost-intensive exercise, Prateek points out, adding, “However, once the additional funding comes in and the smart chip gets good traction in the market, we plan to apply for global patents and secure the intellectual property too.”





The company initially plans to roll out the smart chip priced at Rs 1,200, while the retrofitted helmet priced at Rs 2,500 will be introduced at a later stage. The company also plans to offer an AI-driven engine that will provide advanced driving analytics (ADAs), including driving speed and behavior, and location tracking.





An annual subscription-based service, ADA will be offered to Motobuddy users at a nominal cost, to be disclosed at the time of launching the product in the market. Future plans of VSIPL include tying up with general insurance companies and bundling a health and or a personal accident insurance policy to be sold along with the device/smart helmet. This is being done mainly to facilitate cashless claims at various hospitals in the network. Taking the Motobuddy product and service offerings international also forms a part of the company’s business expansion plans.





“We have streamlined everything that’s required to commercially produce the chip and the smart helmet. We should be able to hit the market within three months from receiving the funding,” he said.









(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)







