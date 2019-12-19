Hyderabad gets its first sanctuary for abandoned, stray, and disabled animals

On December 15, the first animal sanctuary in Hyderabad, called a ‘Place to Bark’ was launched on Miyakhangadda Shankarpally Road.

Started by 22-year-old animal lover and rescuer, Zabi Khan, the animal sanctuary aims to provide a space for abandoned, stray, and disabled animals.





Zabi Khan with shelter dog (Image Credit: edexlive)





“Each and every animal on this planet deserves to be living in decent conditions, as much as you and me.” Zabi told ANI.

With this vision in mind, he has constructed a shelter for dogs, with 34 spacious enclosures, a clinic, an aviary for injured birds as well as a space for caretakers and staff to stay on the premises.





Former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha told ANI,





“We are helping them with government land to construct a permanent sanctuary through the Ministry so that they can sustainably rescue animals in need.”





“This sanctuary is not just for Hyderabad. It will also be a model other cities can replicate.” Zabi told Veganfirst.

Dogs at the 'Place to bark' animal sanctuary in Hyderabad. (Image Credit: Veganfirst)

When asked what motivated him to build the sanctuary for animals, he told ANI news,

“My first pet was a rescued puppy, who died as it was abandoned by its previous owners, and that incident left a deep mark on me, and I wanted to be the voice of voiceless animals in need.”

Zabi started working for animal rights when he was 13 years old and at the age of 16 started his own shelter. When he was 18, he convinced his college to open a shelter for animals. So far, he has saved 3,000 animals.

Although Zabi has made the first step towards building the shelter, his efforts do not stop there.

"We are working to bring about policy-level changes which will impact many more animals. Animal rights advocacy is another aspect that we are extremely passionate about," he told edexlive.

He has also been mentoring more than 25 youngsters who would like to start their own initiatives to help animals.





For his efforts, Zabi has received praise from celebrities like Anushka Sharma, singer Harshdeep Kaur, and VJ Rannvijay Singh.





(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)