Hyderabad gets its first sanctuary for abandoned, stray, and disabled animals

The animal sanctuary aims to provide a space for abandoned, stray and disabled animals as well as spread awareness by educating citizens.

By Think Change India
19th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

On December 15, the first animal sanctuary in Hyderabad, called a ‘Place to Bark’ was launched on Miyakhangadda Shankarpally Road.

Started by 22-year-old animal lover and rescuer, Zabi Khan, the animal sanctuary aims to provide a space for abandoned, stray, and disabled animals.


Hyderabad gets its first animal sanctuary.

Zabi Khan with shelter dog (Image Credit: edexlive)


“Each and every animal on this planet deserves to be living in decent conditions, as much as you and me.” Zabi told ANI.

With this vision in mind, he has constructed a shelter for dogs, with 34 spacious enclosures, a clinic, an aviary for injured birds as well as a space for caretakers and staff to stay on the premises.


Former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha told ANI,


“We are helping them with government land to construct a permanent sanctuary through the Ministry so that they can sustainably rescue animals in need.”


“This sanctuary is not just for Hyderabad. It will also be a model other cities can replicate.” Zabi told Veganfirst.
Zabi Khan builds animal sanctuary

Dogs at the 'Place to bark' animal sanctuary in Hyderabad. (Image Credit: Veganfirst)

When asked what motivated him to build the sanctuary for animals, he told ANI news,

“My first pet was a rescued puppy, who died as it was abandoned by its previous owners, and that incident left a deep mark on me, and I wanted to be the voice of voiceless animals in need.”

Zabi started working for animal rights when he was 13 years old and at the age of 16 started his own shelter. When he was 18, he convinced his college to open a shelter for animals. So far, he has saved 3,000 animals.

Although Zabi has made the first step towards building the shelter, his efforts do not stop there.

"We are working to bring about policy-level changes which will impact many more animals. Animal rights advocacy is another aspect that we are extremely passionate about," he told edexlive.

He has also been mentoring more than 25 youngsters who would like to start their own initiatives to help animals.


For his efforts, Zabi has received praise from celebrities like Anushka Sharma, singer Harshdeep Kaur, and VJ Rannvijay Singh.


(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

Also Read

Meet the Class 9 student from Odisha whose ‘smart’ water dispenser impressed Russia’s Vladimir Putin

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the 32-year-old IAS officer who donated his salary to renovate schools in Meghalaya

Roshni Balaji

The story behind making of the world's longest written constitution

Sampath Putrevu

How this wedding became a ‘green one’ thanks to the efforts of the groom’s brother

Think Change India

Bringing back millets- the super crop of our ancestors

Vinayak Agrawal
Daily Capsule
Sell your used phones from your doorstep (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

From Bisleri addressing the plastic menace to a student innovation that impressed Putin, here are this week’s top social stories

Team SS

This neurologist is taking healthcare to the remotest parts of Andhra Pradesh through Neurology on Wheels

Think Change India

US President Donald Trump picks Indian-American computer scientist to lead National Science Foundation

Press Trust of India

This Kochi-based startup helps mitigate risks during disasters through effective communication

Roshni Balaji

How Bisleri is using its 'Bottles for Change' initiative to encourage people to recycle plastic

Urvi Jacob

Indian Forest Service officials revive dried lake at Vandalur Zoo in Chennai

Think Change India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore