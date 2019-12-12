This couple travelled 36,000 km to raise awareness about tiger conservation

Rathin Das and Gitanjali Dasgupta visited around 50 tiger reserves in the country to create awareness about tiger conservation.

By Think Change India
12th Dec 2019
With climate change and green cover in the country on the decline, wildlife is being endangered with every passing day. To spread awareness on wildlife conservation, a couple from Kolkata travelled for over 36,000 km on their bike, visiting 50 tiger reserves all over the country.


A resident of Salt Lake area in Kolkata, the couple, Rathin Das and Gitanjali Dasgupta have travelled to Dudhowa, Bandipur, Kaziranga, Sundarbans, Buxa, Pilibhit, Nagarjuanasagar, and Ranthambore tiger reserves. Their journey began on February 15 and the duo visited 29 states.


Social Story

Representative image (Image: Deccan Herald)

In a conversation with PTI, Rathin said,


“We interacted with 3,000 villagers in the course of our journey for 268 days. We returned to Kolkata on November 10 covering a distance of 36,492 km”, reports Business Standard.

The couple also participated in 643 campaigns that were conducted in all the schools located near the tiger reserves.


Rathin added, “We talked to villagers and they said some tourists flout basic guidelines by entering into forest zones playing loud music. We told them to coordinate with forest personnel to prevent such incidents,” reports The Logical Indian.

The couple’s expedition was backed by NGOs Exploring Nature, South Asian Forum for Environment (SAFE) and the Asian Wildlife Photographer Club of the UK.


Rathin also raised some concerns. He said,


“Bandipur in Karnataka and Melghat in Maharashtra are doing a good job. They have been able to increase the green cover in the core areas over the last five years,” reports The Logical Indian.


Now, the couple aims to visit neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Asian countries to spread the message of tiger conservation.

Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country.

