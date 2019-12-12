Twitterati express outrage over suspension of internet services in Assam

Twitterati has expressed outrage over the suspension of internet services in Assam amid massive protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB).





On Wednesday, the Assam government had announced that internet services will be suspended in 10 districts of Assam for 24 hours beginning 7 pm.





Internet services were to be suspended in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro), and Kamrup, according to a notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political Department) Kumar Sanjay Krishna.





A number of Twitter users immediately gave voice to their concerns and opinions on the platform.





"24hrs internet ban issued in Kamrup (Metro), Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sibsagar, Jorhat, Golaghat & Kamrup districts. Democracy? Govt cannot stop us. We are in the roads to protest," Twitter user Borgohain Mousumi said.

Aman Wadud tweeted, "Internet to be shutdown in several districts of Assam from 7pm. Assam finally inching towards 'normalcy'."









"As people protest against the CAB, BJP is doing what it does best, cut off communication. And then say everything is normal. Dialogue is the way forward, not blockade," tweeted Gangotri Neog, a chemical engineer.





Another user, Ejaz, tweeted, "Assam is on the verge to be called New Kashmir as Internet blackout and curfew in state started to show impact on common people. Everything looks fine until the same you suffer."





Internet will be suspended as "social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, and YouTube etc are likely to be used for spreading of rumours and also for transmission of information like pictures, videos, and texts that have the potential to inflame passions and does exacerbate the law and order situation," the official notification stated.





Several private airlines have cancelled flights from Kolkata to Assam and other Northeastern states on Thursday in the wake of anti-CAB protests, officials said.





A senior official of Kolkata airport said that not all but some private operators have cancelled their flights to Assam and other Northeastern states since Thursday morning.

"We can't just give the details of the flights as of now. But, several flights have been cancelled," the official said.





Guwahati, the epicentre of protests against the CAB, was placed under indefinite curfew on Wednesday evening while the Army was called in at four places of the state.





Assam Rifles personnel were deployed in Tripura as the two northeastern states plunged into chaos over the CAB.





People defied curfew in Guwahati on Thursday morning to protest against the CAB as the situation remained tense throughout Assam, with the Army conducting a flag march in the city.





