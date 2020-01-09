This 72-year-old former chief engineer from Madurai saves 16,000 litres of water annually

N Arunachalam built his home with the necessary infrastructure required to conserve rainwater, through a technique called gravity flow. The process begins on the roof and goes all the way down to the groundwater table recharging it.

By Think Change India
9th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Conserving water should be high on the agenda for every individual in the country especially in light of depleting ground water and natural resources. Seventy-two-year-old N Arunachalam from Madurai is doing just that. The former chief engineer has been conserving rainwater for the past 30 years, thereby up to 16,000 litres annually and hasn’t paid a water bill for the period.


Out of the 16,000 litres of water saved annually, the family uses only 8,000 litres while the rest is used by two of his tenants.
Social Story

N Arunachala showing his rainwater harvesting setup (Image: The Hindu)

It all started in 1985 when Arunachalam decided to build his home. As part of the construction he also built the required infrastructure to conserve rainwater, through a technique called gravity flow. In his house, the process starts from the roof and goes all the way down to the groundwater table recharging it.


Arunachalam explained, “The collected water is directed to a filter chamber for the purpose of filtration. Rainwater passes through three layers of filtration – fine sand, charcoal and finally pebbles. With the help of gravity, the filtered water is directed to the underground sump. The motor pumps water from the underground sump, which is the storage tank to the overhead tank installed on our roof,” reports NDTV.


According to him, a filtration tank with pebbles, and fine sand mixed with charcoal powder, built below the roof will help the purpose. In addition, an overhead collection tank will help to supply water to the kitchen as well.
Social Story

The filter setup (Image: NDTV)

Also, the collected water is later used for cooking and drinking purposes with the help of candles and boiling. In a conversation with The Hindu, Arunachalam said,


“My overhead tank is an ATM and the tap at the kitchen is the debit card that can be used anytime. The sump is a savings bank account, the overflowing water that recharges groundwater is a fixed account. In a way, it is also a community service by helping neighbours to get good potable water.”


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This MBBS graduate left behind a career in medicine to reach out to the underprivileged who can’t access healthcare

Team YS

These two friends have produced 11 lakh tiles from 340 tonnes of plastic waste

Think Change India

She went from working on KBC and India’s Got Talent to reviving a 143-year-old fort in Rajasthan

Shruti Kedia

How acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal’s story has not just inspired Deepika Padukone, but millions of other Indians

Shruti Kedia
Daily Capsule
Rob Smedley reveals how AWS is powering Formula 1; IT raids, firings - all that is brewing at OYO
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

From NASA scientists tackling agrarian issue to artists driving change through their work, here are the top social stories this week

Team SS

These two friends have produced 11 lakh tiles from 340 tonnes of plastic waste

Think Change India

This non-profit is breaking stereotypes surrounding mental health by providing free counselling

Sujata Sangwan

Meet the 22-year-old law student and national athlete who is on a mission to turn youth into educated voters

Krishna Reddy

Indian woman cancels trip back home to cook free meals for Australian bush fire victims

Think Change India

[2020 Outlook] Here are 7 social impact VCs to look out for this year

Urvi Jacob

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore