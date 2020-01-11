From NASA scientists tackling agrarian issue to artists driving change through their work, here are the top social stories this week

This week, we featured inspiring stories of people providing food and relief materials to help victims of Australian bushfires and organisations who are bringing about a change and making a difference in the lives of others.

By Team SS
11th Jan 2020
India is an agricultural country, and agriculture it is the main source of livelihood for a majority of the population. Despite this, the sector is facing trouble due to inadequate policies and support - be it in terms of insurance or the water resources required.


That’s where Hyderabad-based Niruthi comes into the picture. The organisation is helping farmers with accurate climate data for better farm growth.


On the other hand, several volunteers have come forward to rescue animals in the ongoing Australian bushfires. Among them is an Indian Sikh couple providing free meals to those in need.


Social Story brings you several such inspiring stories of people and organistaitons addressing various issues.


Back in 2017, Divya Ramachandran founded a sustainable startup called Skrap with the aim to help organisations, offices, gatherings, and events in Mumbai to implement zero waste and eco-friendly solutions. It has also conducted over 40 waste-free events so far.


According to Divya, Skrap has an eight-step process to organise a zero-waste event. It installs colour-coded dustbins for wet and dry waste for waste segregation at source. The startup also looks after the training of housekeeping staff and food stall vendors to maintain the waste management process. The team has also tied up with various NGOs to expand its ground operations.

Started by former NASA Earth scientists, Hyderabad-based Niruthi is solving India’s farming issue

Based out of Hyderabad, Niruthi, an agritech startup, is working towards offering solutions for monitoring, modelling, and forecasting crop conditions through location-specific weather, crop health, and crop yields across India.


Social Story

Cristina Milesi, CTO and Malikarjun Kunkunuri, CEO NIruhi Climate and Ecosystem

Founded in 2011 by Ramakrishna Nemani and Cristina Milesi, former Earth scientists at NASA, Niruthi provides field-level information needed by farmers to better manage their crops.


The startup has also deployed its technology to support the crop insurance industry in India as well as in Vietnam, covering a variety of crops, including soybean, rice, bajra, jowar, gram, cotton, and wheat, and climatic conditions – serving over one million farmers.

Amid raging bushfires in Australia, Indian restaurant owners come to the rescue with free food

Desi Grill, an Indian restaurant in East Gippsland in Victoria, Australia, has been providing free food to the firefighters and victims of bushfires. Apart from this, Sikh volunteers also helped restaurant owners to disburse food wherever it was needed.


Social Story

Volunteers along with the couple (Image: Facebook)

Run by Kanwaljit Singh and his wife Kamaljit Kaur, the couple felt it was their duty to serve the community. The couple managed to cook and serve up to 1,000 people in a day. They have stocked up rice, flour, and lentils, which the couple feel should be sufficient for the next week or so.

Married at 15 and widowed at 20, this single mother is uplifting the lives of 200 families in Kerala

Sifiya Haneef got married at the age of 15 when most girls her age were making career choices, and indulging in fun activities and games. Just when she was getting accustomed to the responsibilities of managing a household and her new life, she lost her husband in a mishap.


Social Story

Interacting with the locals

Despite all the odds, she established Chithal, a charitable trust to help sick mothers, elderly folk, distressed widows, and cancer patients. Over the last six years, she has aided more than 200 families by providing them with food, clothing, and medicines.

Meet the 5 artists who are depicting social issues and driving change through their artwork

For ages, artists have inspired change. Art helps us express deep-rooted social issues, and its different interpretations and responses have helped people drive change for centuries.


5 Artists depicting social issues through artwork.


From using powerful imagery, colours, and hues, artists can show you what’s happening in the society and make us ponder on several issues like women’s safety, political violence, farmers suicide, and climate change.

Here are top five artists of today who are using art to lead social change in India.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


This district in Chhattisgarh makes flowerpots from recycled plastic bottles ﻿


Authors
Team SS

