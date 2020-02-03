This Delhi-based foundation led by Richa Prasant, has given a new lease of life to people living on the streets

Delhi winters are usually harsh, with the temperature dipping quite low. Those living on the streets are hit the most as they battle the cold and struggle for survival.





An NGO based in the city, the Sunaayy Foundation, endeavours to help the underprivileged, especially the homeless, who try hard to make ends meet. The foundation has so far distributed one lakh meals, 1,000 blankets and over 1,500 uniforms, to young students.





Richa Prasant (image: The Logical Indian)

Started in 2009 by Richa Prasant, the Foundation has impacted the lives of many and improved their quality of living.





Speaking with The Logical Indian, Richa said,





“I am privileged in the sense that we got the best of education, went to an English medium school, we could make our choices, food was on our platter which the 80 per cent of the Indians still don't get. So, for various reasons, I am a privileged Indian.”





The Foundation has also received support from Qualcomm when a company official visited the Foundation’s office, impressed by the work being done offered support, reports UNI India.





Families who earn a meagre amount of Rs 5,000 or less in a month, are supported by the Foundation to save up to Rs 9,000 annually.





The Sunaay Foundation also takes special care of children on the streets. According to Richa, children are provided with free books, stationery, uniforms, and meals twice a day along with free education.





Most of these efforts are undertaken by volunteers who account for a major part and is the strength of the Foundation. Sunaayy has impacted 10,000 lives till date, including 200 children between the ages of four and fourteen.





These children are taught by teacher-volunteers who set up classes in a public space to minimise costs. The curriculum is also designed according to the convenience of children.





According to Richa, presently they are helping 450 children in South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, 75-100 in Kolkata, and 50 in Bihar. The Foundation also takes care of migrant labourers. The free education provided has seen an increase in attendance from 180 students initially to 400 students.





The Foundation also works towards empowering the lives of women.





Richa added,





"There are several women who wanted to study but could not; women who wanted to have an identity beyond their husbands and their fathers. They needed a platform where they could manage their families as well as try to learn something different other than just work as maids," reports The Logical Indian.

