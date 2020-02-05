Karnataka CM launches scheme to provide doorstep delivery of govt services

The Karnataka government recently launched the Janasevaka scheme in a few municipal corporation wards to ensure home delivery of various services like ration cards, senior citizen identity and health cards.

By Press Trust of India
5th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Karnataka government on Tuesday launched the Janasevaka scheme in a few municipal corporation wards to ensure home delivery of various services like ration cards, senior citizen identity and health cards.


The scheme, which was launched by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, will pertain to 53 services involving 11 departments.


"Janasevaka under the Sakala scheme is a programme to avail the benefits of government schemes at the doorstep.
B.S. Yediyurappa

B.S. Yediyurappa

Also Read

At GCCS conference Modi launches UMANG app for government services


Our objective is to make the lives of the citizens of Karnataka easy by launching this scheme," the Chief Minister said.

Sakala aims to ensure in-time delivery of government services to citizens by practicing innovative and efficient management systems through capacity building in government and empowering citizens to exercise their right to service.


S Suresh Kumar, Minister for Sakala and Primary and Secondary Education, said:


"The scheme that was implemented in Dasarahalli area on a pilot basis will now be extended to Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli, and Rajajinagar areas."


He added that it will benefit the senior citizens in the city.


If the scheme works well, it will be implemented across Bengaluru in all the 27 assembly segments, Kumar said, adding that based on the experiment in Bengaluru, it will be extended to Mysuru, Mangaluru, and Hubballi-Dharwad.


Under the scheme, there will be one volunteer in each ward, and these volunteers have been outsourced. A toll-free helpline has been set up for this scheme, which will work from 8 am to 8 pm.


A sum of Rs 115 will be charged to provide the home delivery services.


In addition to this, the Karnataka government has also decided to seek information under the RTI Act easy by making it online. People can apply from home by paying the fee online. This will make the process hassle-free, the Chief Minister said.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

How Bisleri is using its 'Bottles for Change' initiative to encourage people to recycle plastic


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus outbreak hits India-China travel bookings

Press Trust of India

This open lab in Vizag provides opportunities to young innovators to build engineering projects

Think Change India

Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata among world's top 20 most populous cities

Tenzin Norzom

10 Indian villages that put cities to shame

सौरभ राय
Daily Capsule
The hits and misses of Budget 2020
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus outbreak hits India-China travel bookings

Press Trust of India

This open lab in Vizag provides opportunities to young innovators to build engineering projects

Think Change India

Decoding Budget 2020: Startups react to healthcare, education reforms, and investments

Roshni Balaji

This activist has been working since 1996 to save endangered turtles in Odisha’s Gundabala region

Think Change India

How this jewellery designer took to art and music to cope with cancer

Voice of Cancer Patients

This couple is providing a livelihood to tribals and villagers by producing fibre from chicken feathers

Krishna Reddy

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore