Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor embarks on a mission to feed the hungry during lockdown

Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor (RBITC) has undertaken a project called 'Food for Life' where it distributes food and water with the help of local police to the hungry during the coronavirus crisis.

By Think Change India
30th Mar 2020
The 21-day lockdown, meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, has become a quest for survival for many. The nationwide curfew has rendered millions of people jobless, homeless, and without food. The health crisis and the ensuing economic fallout has especially scourged daily wage workers and migrant labourers.


Several projects are being undertaken to cater to the essential needs of the underprivileged and the extremely disadvantaged in these times. Among them, is a project undertaken by Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor (RBITC): Food for Life. 


Rtn. Abhishek Mishra, one of the project leaders, told SocialStory,


“In the fight against COVID-19, the spirit of humanity shouldn’t fail. We will win over the novel coronavirus, but not at the cost of people suffering from malnutrition."


RBITC, in tandem with Bangalore City Police and NGO Whitefield Ready, has embarked on a mission to feed the poor and the needy around the area. Each food parcel includes Bisleri water bottles and rice preparations, adequate to feed one adult. This is being executed in partnership with Food Crate, a kitchen based in Thubarahalli. The project places the maintenance of sanitation and hygiene standards during the whole process of utmost priority.


rotary donation

Distribution of food parcels.

On March 28, the first day of the project, the team prepared 450 food parcels in the Food Crate kitchens. Following this, they were moved to locations for distribution by 11:45 am. Food was distributed in five different locations that day, with the help and guidance of the Bengaluru City Police and eight volunteers.


The areas being catered to fall under the jurisdiction of Whitefield Police Station, Varthur Police Station, Marathahalli Police Station, Krishnarajapuram Police Station, and Mahadevapura Police Station. Facilitators and volunteers are equipped with masks, gloves, and sanitisers. They have also been instructed to maintain a three-feet distance between others and themselves. 


rotary

Food Crate kitchen, Thubarahalli

To meet the demand, 860 food parcels were prepared for distribution on Day Two. Food parcels were distributed again at four different locations. A total of 1310 parcels were distributed successfully in the first two days of Food for Life. With the necessity increasing by the day, 1250 parcels were distributed on the day after. The plan is to increase the number of food parcels prepared and distributed based on the requirement. 


RBITC is looking to shift following this week to provide a long-term solution of food provisions to help families can tide over the next month. 


Rtn. Vamsidhar Pothula, President 2019-20 of Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor adds,


“Rotary believes in service above self. Being people of action, all of our Rotarian members came together. We are looking to provide 500 families with staple provisions for a month."


In order to sustain this project, RBITC members chipped in and generously supported the cause with the help of a crowdfunding platform. Food for Life has also been conceived to be a long-drawn project. The members of RBITC are reaching out to their respective communities, seeking extended financial support in these distressing times. 


(Edited by Kanishk Singh)


