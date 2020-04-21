Coronavirus: This organisation will support 250,000 families over the next three months

ChildFund India has already provided about 16,000 families with basic hygiene and sanitation items over the last few weeks.

By Anju Ann Mathew
21st Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The coronavirus pandemic has recorded over 550 deaths in India so far, with more than 17,000 cases, according to Worldometer. Last week, the government extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to stem the spread of the infection. While some states are flattening the curve, most are reporting new cases every day.


Though offices and commercial areas remain shut and people have been asked to work from home, groceries and essential services are still available, with establishments directed to practise social distancing religiously.


But it’s the migrant workers, daily wagers, and the other underprivileged families rendered jobless who are facing the brunt of the situation. These families are struggling to get one square meal a day and the basic essentials for survival.


ChildFund India, a child protection and development organisation, is planning to support nearly 2,50,000 families across the country over the next three months, and scale-up in the next few months towards rehabilitation.


“India and the rest of the world is in a grave situation. A large part of the population we serve is the migrant population in both urban and rural settings, which is the most affected section of the society in today’s scenario,” says Neelam Makhijani, Country Director and CEO of ChildFund India.

ChildFund International has been functioning for almost seven decades, assisting millions of children and their families in over 25 countries. The India chapter reaches about 3.5 million children every year through it long-term programmes incorporating health, nutrition, sanitation, gender equality, disability, education, arts, skill training, livelihoods, child protection, and humanitarian relief work.


childfund

Childfund has provided over 6000 children with art supplies.

Also Read

Coronavirus: Student in Kozhikode creates one-stop platform for COVID-19 updates


Over the last few weeks, ChildFund India has already distributed basic hygiene and sanitation items to more than 16,000 people, art and craft supplies to nearly 5,000 children for their home-based learning, and has spread awareness on the prevention and management of COVID-19 among thousands. They are also carrying out WASH (Water and Sanitation, Hygiene) to make people aware of hygienic practices key to the prevention of COVID-19.


“We’re working hard to provide support to these vulnerable families, their children and the communities at large who are in desperate need of the lifesaving support. As you know, the need is large and resources limited, we need support to reach as many families as possible with our response,” says Neelam.


ChildFund India has launched its response to fight the COVID-19 crisis on the national level, which is being approached in two phases. The first phase focuses on providing relief support and the second phase emphasises rehabilitation of the affected families


relief material

Distribution of relief materials

Also Read

Coronavirus: Here’s how you can help voiceless furry friends affected by the lockdown


On March 25, ChildFund India, along with five other leading child development organisations, formed an alliance called Joining Forces For Children – India.


“ChildFund is proud to be a part of the Joining Forces For Children – India alliance, which is committed to extend its support to the Government of India in this time of national crisis and to serve the best interests of children. Through the appeal, submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office and other government offices, we are trying to ensure that the well-being of the most vulnerable children is not compromised. The only solution is to stand in solidarity, collaborate and fight this back,” says Neelam.


The group aims to prioritise and identify the most vulnerable children for prevention and response interventions, to provide uninterrupted access to critical services for these children, along with providing child-friendly outreach messages. They also wish to protect children in child care institutions, and, as much as possible, prevent separation and stigma of child and caregiver, along with scaling up investment in child protection system strengthening.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus: This 98-year-old woman from Punjab stitches free masks for the poor

Anju Ann Mathew

Meet lawyer-turned-farmer who is raising the bar for healthy living

Shruthi Mohan

Blue skies, clean air: how the coronavirus lockdown is rejuvenating our environment

Roshni Balaji

How people are donating to the Centre's PM-CARES Fund to fight coronavirus

Shreya Pothula
Daily Capsule
Startups in Tier II and III India continue to thrive amid COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Delhi-based Wishes and Blessings is providing relief to those hit due to coronavirus crisis

Shreya Pothula

Coronavirus: This 98-year-old woman from Punjab stitches free masks for the poor

Anju Ann Mathew

Earth Day: With humans indoors due to coronavirus, the planet celebrates and heals itself

Anju Ann Mathew

Ashoka University collaborates with ThoughtWorks to chart coronavirus spread

Think Change India

Coronavirus: This non-profit has distributed over 2 Cr meals to the underprivileged

Anju Ann Mathew

Coronavirus: Policemen in Delhi, Punjab deliver cake amid lockdown to celebrate children’s birthdays

Think Change India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Tue Apr 28 2020

Virtual Conference On The Occasion Of World IP Day

NA
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru