Coronavirus: This Tamil Nadu primary school headmistress is helping underprivileged students during lockdown

With over 1,400 deaths and 42,000 coronavirus cases, according to Worldometer, on Saturday, the Indian government extended the countrywide lockdown for the third time till May 18.





While well-off people can afford the basic essentials, many daily wage labourers and underprivileged are not getting sufficient food, including their families.





Most of these families send their children to government schools, which ensures free education and mid-day meals as promised by the Indian government. However, in these bleak times, learning has come to a standstill.





But a headmistress from the Panchayat Union Primary School at Thuppapuram, Tamil Nadu, along with a teacher, is ensuring that these children are getting food during such trying times.





P. Kannagi gave Rs 1000 to the students' families for groceries





Stirred by the plight of her students, Headmistress P. Kannagi along with Parameshwari Varadharajan, decided to give Rs 1,000 to 41 families who are in a vulnerable state to buy their essentials.





"I understand the people's hardships due to the lockdown. My sons gave me the idea that I could help the families of our school students. I told another teacher who works at my school about the idea. She also agreed. I contributed Rs 36,000 and she contributed Rs 5,000. I went to each student's home and gave the money. We are happy to have done this," Kannagi said, as reported by Edex Live.





The two teachers went to Thuppapuram and personally gave the money to these families. They also told them about the need for personal hygiene in these difficult times.









“It is unexpected. We have received assistance when we are badly in need of support. It will be of immense help to us,” C. Ilavarasan, one of the parents from the Vembakudi village, told The Hindu. He said that the timely help would drive home the importance of empathy among their children too.

