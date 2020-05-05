Coronavirus: This Tamil Nadu primary school headmistress is helping underprivileged students during lockdown

Headmistress of the Panchayat Union Primary School at Thuppapuram, Tamil Nadu, along with a teacher distributed Rs 1,000 to the students in distress.

By Think Change India
5th May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

With over 1,400 deaths and 42,000 coronavirus cases, according to Worldometer, on Saturday, the Indian government extended the countrywide lockdown for the third time till May 18.


While well-off people can afford the basic essentials, many daily wage labourers and underprivileged are not getting sufficient food, including their families.


Most of these families send their children to government schools, which ensures free education and mid-day meals as promised by the Indian government. However, in these bleak times, learning has come to a standstill.


But a headmistress from the Panchayat Union Primary School at Thuppapuram, Tamil Nadu,  along with a teacher, is ensuring that these children are getting food during such trying times.


Kannagi

P. Kannagi gave Rs 1000 to the students' families for groceries

Also Read

How healthcare workers are putting their lives on the line in the fight against coronavirus


Stirred by the plight of her students, Headmistress P. Kannagi along with Parameshwari Varadharajan, decided to give Rs 1,000 to 41 families who are in a vulnerable state to buy their essentials.


"I understand the people's hardships due to the lockdown. My sons gave me the idea that I could help the families of our school students. I told another teacher who works at my school about the idea. She also agreed. I contributed Rs 36,000 and she contributed Rs 5,000. I went to each student's home and gave the money. We are happy to have done this," Kannagi said, as reported by Edex Live.


The two teachers went to Thuppapuram and personally gave the money to these families. They also told them about the need for personal hygiene in these difficult times.


Also Read

Overcoming her struggles, this Indian woman in Japan dons many hats to heal the world


“It is unexpected. We have received assistance when we are badly in need of support. It will be of immense help to us,” C. Ilavarasan, one of the parents from the Vembakudi village, told The Hindu. He said that the timely help would drive home the importance of empathy among their children too.

Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

(Edited by Suman Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet Sreedhanya Suresh, the first tribal woman from Kerala to crack UPSC civil services exam

Think Change India

Coronavirus: Zerodha’s Nikhil and Nithin Kamath distribute 11,000 meals a day with the help of Bengaluru City Police

Apoorva Puranik

This cop travelled 420 km on his bike to deliver medicines to a cancer patient amid coronavirus lockdown

Think Change India

Overcoming her struggles, this Indian woman in Japan dons many hats to heal the world

Anju Ann Mathew
Daily Capsule
Meet the self-taught coder who built Zerodha's tech
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Over 200 women from a village in Andhra Pradesh join the fight against COVID-19 by stitching PPEs

Roshni Balaji

Coronavirus: Zerodha’s Nikhil and Nithin Kamath distribute 11,000 meals a day with the help of Bengaluru City Police

Apoorva Puranik

Coronavirus: This Bengaluru doctor received the most heart-warming welcome by her neighbours

Think Change India

Coronavirus: Rajasthan’s government teachers help stranded migrant workers in Nagaur district to read, write

Think Change India

This Delhi-based NGO aims to prevent child sexual abuse in India with The Rakshin Project

Shreya Pothula

On World Hand Hygiene Day, these 5 organisations are championing the cause

Anju Ann Mathew

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri May 08 2020

Demo Day Starfleet India

NA
Sat May 09 2020

PITCH8

Online
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru