Actor Swara Bhasker helps over 1,300 migrants return to their homes via Shramik trains

Over the past few months, we have witnessed the plight of migrant labourers across the country. A large number of migrant workers have been walking thousands of kilometres to their home states, as the efforts of the governments to arrange transportation has fallen short of the exploding demand.





Recently, the Supreme Court took cognisance of the dire conditions of these people and asked the governments — both State and Central — to provide food and shelter to them.





In the light of this event, Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker took up the responsibility to help 1,350 migrants get back home. She arranged for their train tickets with the help of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Dilip Pandey.

Thanks to the initiative led by Swara and her team, today, these migrant workers, who were doing menial jobs in Mumbai, have reached their homes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.





“In the past, Swara has helped migrants through several activities. She has also given a lot of people shoes to wear,” reported Republic World.









Swara Bhasker distributing footwear to migrants (Image: India Times)





She recently tweeted her gratitude for “@Action Shoes and #AthleoShoes” who contributed 500 pairs of shoes towards migrant relief efforts. These shoes were then distributed by on-ground volunteers.





“I felt ashamed to be in the safety and comfort of my home when lakhs of people are being forced into destitution and hardship,” Swara told Times Now.





Swara also went on to term this migrant crisis as the ‘most shameful incident of our times,’ saying it exposes many structural defects in our system.





Actors like Sonu Sood and many others are continuing to help hundreds and thousands of migrants, whose struggles are still ongoing due to the pandemic-led lockdown.





The lockdown has not only allowed employers and contractors to shun daily wage workers out of employment, but has also made it impossible for them to find shelter and food with empty pockets.









