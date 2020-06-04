Coronavirus: This 12-year-old from Noida bought plane tickets from her savings for migrant workers

We are seeing many individuals and NGOs helping out migrant labourers and daily wage earners during the coronavirus pandemic — be it providing shelter, or food and water to them on their way back home — the list of such samaritans goes on.





One such individual is a 12-year-old girl from Noida, who purchased three flight tickets for migrant workers to ferry them home.





Moved by the plight of these workers, Niharika Dwivedi, a Class 8 student helped workers, one of them being a cancer patient, reach their home in Jharkhand.





“Watching news channels, and the struggles of these people have inspired me to help migrant labourers in reaching home. They have contributed so much in society, and it is our responsibility to help them in this crisis. I had collected Rs 48,530 from my pocket money, and I used it to help these three people, out of which one is a cancer patient,” Niharika told ANI News.





Recognising this kind gesture, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren retweeted ANI UP’s tweet on Monday — "She has shown remarkable sensitivity at this young age. I thank her, and wish her the very best for her future."

"We had been noticing that she used to get sad whenever she watched the news about labourers. One day she saw an airplane, and asked us if we can send needy people by flight? She gave us her piggy bank and said I want to help labourers. We were proud and happy to hear that from our 12-year-old daughter," said Niharika's mother Surbhi Dwivedi, according to Logical Indian.





Since the lockdown, the heart-wrenching stories of these labourers have not gone unnoticed. They have been walking hundreds of kilometres on foot to their home, and losing their lives without access to food and water.





Globally, the ongoing pandemic has claimed more than 380,000 lives and has recorded more than 6.4 million positive cases so far.





Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.