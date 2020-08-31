Actor Sonu Sood offers help to students who need to travel to attend JEE, NEET exams

Actor Sonu Sood who has been like a messiah for several migrants across India during the pandemic, has now offered to assist students reach examination centres to write their JEE, NEET exams.

By Think Change India
31st Aug 2020
Actor Sonu Sood who has assisted hundreds of migrants during the pandemic has now offered support to students planning to appear for the JEE and NEET exams. 


Despite the controversy surrounding the conducting of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Supreme Court rejected the plea to postpone the entrance exams. Following this, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up to hold the examinations in September with all safety precautions in place reported, The Hindustan Times.


Sonu Sood

Actor Sonu Sood has been reaching out to many migrants since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Sonu Sood builds a house for a homeless girl through his welfare arm

With a view to help students intending to write the exams, Sonu tweeted, “Students appearing for #NEET #JEE 2020 I am standing by you. If you are stuck anywhere, let me know your areas of travel. I will help you reach your examination centres. No one should miss their exam because of resources.” 


The tweet has already garnered more than 126K likes with multiple responses from students who shared their difficulties regarding their travel to examination centres. They also raised concerns about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, many of which are asymptomatic and might spread the infection.


According to The New Indian Express, a few days ago, the actor had specifically reached out to young people stuck in the flood-hit areas of Bihar, Assam and Gujarat and expressed his willingness to assist with transportation facilities to reach the examination centres.  


Sonu had initially urged the authorities to defer both the examinations to a later date and to that effect, had written,


“This is not an examination only for students. It’s an examination for the Government too. The Government has an opportunity to excel by postponing #JEE_NEET for 60 days. Make it happen and bring those smiles back. Students and the Government can prepare in this time window.”





(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

