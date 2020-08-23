These Indian teachers are braving multiple challenges to ensure their students continue to learn

A good teacher often makes all the difference, and some even leave you with lessons to keep for life. Here are some Indian teachers who went above and beyond their call of duty for their students.

By Anju Ann Mathew
23rd Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Teachers are not only crucial to opening up a student’s mind to the curriculum, but also experience a whole different world. A good teacher can make all the difference to a student’s life and future.


Some teachers often beyond their call of duty to make education better and fun for their students. We list a few teachers in India, who have gone out of their way to help their students.

Muneer Alam

Kashmir

Kashmir (Representational image)

A mathematics teacher residing in Kashmir, Muneer wakes up at 4:30 am these days, drives to Srinagar’s Old Town area with a whiteboard stand and walks 500 metres into the green cover of the forest.


Here, he conducts an ‘open-air’ mathematics class, which attracts many students in and around the town. The classes are conducted early in the day so students can return home before the sun gets brighter.


Alam, who has been teaching for more than 20 years, also runs a coaching institute called ‘Gaash – the Light of Knowledge’, which hasn’t been operational due to the coronavirus induced lockdown.


While he tried taking his classes at his place, but it wasn’t feasible due to the many batches. So, he adopted this open-air system, where children can bring their own chairs or mats.


Also Read

How the Indian education space is celebrating the 74th year of independence

Murali Krishnan

Studying

Representational image

Fondly called Madhu, Murali Krishnan is an Assistant Section Officer at the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, who has been giving PSC training classes to students free of cost.


In 1995, Murali cleared the PSC exam and landed the job of a lower division clerk in a government library in the city. However, two of his friends did not clear the exam. That’s when he started taking these classes after work.


Thanks to his efforts, both his friends cleared the exam. Soon, word got out and Murali was teaching more students aspiring for government jobs. In the last 25 years, he has helped more than 5,000 students clear the PSC exam for free.


Now, due to the constraints brought about by the pandemic, he has created a YouTube channel called ‘Future College Online’, and has been uploading videos of PSC-related topics with the help of his students.


Also Read

Two class 5 students from Mumbai win MIT Hackathon Award 2020 for app on Climate Change

Pravinsinh Jadeja

Study

In the Dahod district of Gujarat, 60 out of the 87 students in classes 3-5 in a local primary school do not have access to internet facilities. As a result, taking classes online during the pandemic was impossible. But a primary school teacher changed the scenario.


Meet 43-year-old Pravinsinh Jadeja, who has been taking classes for seven children of class 3 using his smartphone, which broadcasts DD Girnar’s YouTube channel in the ‘Home Learning Programme’ that was launched by the state government to ensure uninterrupted classes even during the lockdown.


During these classes, Jadeja makes it a point to pause and engage the students with questions and activities. He also gives them homework to keep them up to date.


Jadeja is one among the 30 teachers in the district who have gone out of their way to conduct classes for their students.


Also Read

Police officers in Kerala double up as teachers for tribal children during lockdown

Vinod Dikshit

Studying Mathematics

Representational image

A cop by profession, Vinod Dikshit took on the mantle of a teacher for one boy during the lockdown. Vinod met his student while patrolling through a notorious neighbourhood in Indore.


The 12-year-old boy, who aspires to be a policeman, comes from a family that cannot afford tuitions.


So, the Station House Officer teaches the boy Mathematics and English to help him achieve his dream.


Do you have a teacher who changed your life?

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Here are 7 steps to raising emotionally secure children

Sharika Nair

The man who quit Bollywood to make cheese

Bahar Dutt

This healthcare startup makes cancer treatment accessible and affordable for rural India

Rishabh Mansur

How Kashmir Box is putting Kashmir on the world map for all the right reasons

Snigdha Sinha
Daily Capsule
Why these VCs want to focus on India's gaming sector; Western Digital's plans to tap into deep tech startups
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Cloud kitchen chain Rebel Foods serves fresh and nutritious meals to the needy during the pandemic

Anju Ann Mathew

Sonu Sood builds a house for a homeless girl through his welfare arm

Think Change India

Sonu Sood offers accommodation to 20,000 migrant workers in Noida

Press Trust of India

Actor Sonu Sood helps ‘Warrior Aaji’ take martial arts classes for children in Pune

Think Change India

Meet the Class XII student who is fighting climate change by recycling paper and planting trees

Roshni Balaji

From the man who rescued 70,000 animals to the NGO uplifting Adivasi farmers, the top social stories of the week

Team SS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform