Police officers in Kerala double up as teachers for tribal children during lockdown

Ever since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, police forces across India have been working hard on the frontline to maintain law and order. We have also come across situations where police officials have helped citizens celebrate their birthdays, provided essentials, and more,





However, the police officials part of the Vithura police station in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district, are going beyond their call of duty to teach children at a tribal hamlet in a nearby forest.





Police officers part of the Vithura station teaching children.





According to The News Minute, the personnel traverse through tough terrains and hills to impart education to the students in the area.





A few days ago, one of the police stations in Vithura was remodelled into a child-friendly space and inaugurated by Loknath Behara, the Kerala Director General of Police. The station has all the amenities required for e-learning and online education, especially for the kids hailing from the Kallooppara tribal hamlet.





Despite the arrangement, the nine students who had signed up for classes, were not able to reach the place as it was six kilometres away.





It was then the police officials decided to connect with these children directly, closer to their homes. According to The Logical Indian, Sub-Inspector SL Sudheesh, tribal activist Dhanya Raman, and the Additional Director General of Police Manoj Abraham sponsored a study centre at the hamlet itself.





All the resources required to conduct classes such as projector, television, tablets, chairs, and boards were procured with assistance from DGP Loknath Behera. The student police cadets (SPC), as well as teachers working with the government higher secondary school, also helped.





“With all their support, we arranged the equipment, and the locals built a 300 square feet classroom with reeds and bamboo in a limited time. Then, we arranged the study centre,” Vithura Station House Officer S Sreejith said.





“A few officers from the station and a few teachers of HSS regularly conduct classes. Even we enjoy being with the children and they enjoy spending time with us,” he added.





