Agri reforms will connect farmers directly to market, send middlemen out of system: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the agriculture reforms introduced by the government will connect farmers directly to the market and "send middlemen out of the system".

"The agriculture reforms will give direct benefits to farmers. They will be directly connected to the market and the middleman will be out of the system. The farmers of Purvanchal (eastern Uttar Pradesh) will also be benefitted from this," the prime minister said while launching various projects for his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi via video-conferencing.

Highlighting various schemes launched by the government, PM Modi said under the Swamitva scheme, farmers will be issued property cards, which will not only help them get loans, but the "game of grabbing their properties will also end".

He said Varanasi is witnessing all-round development in all sectors and this is giving a new identity to the city.

"The development in Varanasi is not only helping the people of Purvanchal, who now will not have to go to Delhi for their works, but also helping people from other parts of the country," he added.

Starting his address in Bhojpuri with "Har Har Mahadev", the prime minister appreciated the people of Varanasi for their "social unity" in fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.





He hailed the farmers of Purvanchal, saying even during the pandemic, they worked hard in their fields and are witnessing good crops.





Earlier in September, Lok Sabha passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. This was aimed to not only empower but also create a fair and free ecosystem for farmers and traders alike, thereby fostering a spirit of friendly competition and improving trader transparency.





