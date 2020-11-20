World Toilet Day: India strengthens its resolve of toilet for all, says PM Modi

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (SBA) was a country-wide campaign that was kicked off by the Government of India in 2014 to eliminate open defecation and improve solid waste management. While phase 1 of the mission lasted till October 2019, phase 2 is all set to be implemented between 2020-21 and 2024-25.





Over the last few years, the country has already seen an “unparalleled achievement” of providing hygienic toilets to crores of people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated this on November 19, 2020, on the occasion of World Toilet Day.

World Toilet Day is commemorated to raise awareness about the significance of safe sanitation.

The day is observed globally to raise awareness about making safe sanitation accessible to all.

“World Toilet Day celebrates toilets and raises awareness of the 4.2 billion people living without access to safely managed sanitation and is about taking action to tackle the global sanitation crisis and achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030,” the UN website says.

Building toilets as part of his government's 'Swachh Bharat' programme has brought tremendous health benefits along with dignity, especially to women, Modi said. The mission has achieved some important milestones – from declaring the country open defecation-free to providing access to 600 million people to toilets.

On World Toilet Day, India strengthens its resolve of #Toilet4All. The last few years have seen an unparalleled achievement of providing hygienic toilets to crores of Indians. It has brought tremendous health benefits along with dignity, especially to our Nari Shakti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2020

