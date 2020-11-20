World Toilet Day: India strengthens its resolve of toilet for all, says PM Modi

By Press Trust of India|20th Nov 2020
Building toilets as part of his government's 'Swachh Bharat' programme has brought tremendous health benefits along with dignity, especially to women, Prime Minister Modi said on the occasion of World Toilet Day.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (SBA) was a country-wide campaign that was kicked off by the Government of India in 2014 to eliminate open defecation and improve solid waste management. While phase 1 of the mission lasted till October 2019, phase 2 is all set to be implemented between 2020-21 and 2024-25.


Over the last few years, the country has already seen an “unparalleled achievement” of providing hygienic toilets to crores of people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated this on November 19, 2020, on the occasion of World Toilet Day.

Toilet

World Toilet Day is commemorated to raise awareness about the significance of safe sanitation.

ALSO READ

Swachh Bharat Mission giving annual benefits of over Rs 53,000 per household: Study

The day is observed globally to raise awareness about making safe sanitation accessible to all.

“World Toilet Day celebrates toilets and raises awareness of the 4.2 billion people living without access to safely managed sanitation and is about taking action to tackle the global sanitation crisis and achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030,” the UN website says.

Building toilets as part of his government's 'Swachh Bharat' programme has brought tremendous health benefits along with dignity, especially to women, Modi said. The mission has achieved some important milestones – from declaring the country open defecation-free to providing access to 600 million people to toilets.

The prime minister tweeted, “On World Toilet Day, India strengthens its resolve of #Toilet4All. The last few years have seen an unparalleled achievement of providing hygienic toilets to crores of Indians. It has brought tremendous health benefits along with dignity, especially to our Nari Shakti.” 


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the man who stands by the Godavari to prevent people from polluting the river

Think Change India

Students in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh build community library to promote reading

Think Change India

At 15, Indian-American Tanishq Abraham becomes a biomedical engineer

Think Change India

Meet women from rural India who forge the way for themselves and their communities

Zarina Screwvala
Daily Capsule
Lessons from a pandemic for entrepreneurs; How Elon Musk wooed this Tesla employee who later built an auto-tech unicorn
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

14-year-old TN girl wins Children's Climate Prize for designing solar-powered ironing cart

Think Change India

A peek into the operation and challenges of the Indian dairy sector with Stellapps CEO Ranjith Mukundan

Roshni Balaji

Meet the 40-year-old who has empowered over 1.5 lakh women through self-defence

Roshni Balaji

This Adani Group school is ensuring quality and uninterrupted education for underserved students

Shreya Ganguly

IIT Kharagpur researchers develop cellulose nano-crystals from cucumber peels for food packaging

Press Trust of India

Actor Sonu Sood funds six-year-old’s liver transplant

Think Change India

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

22

Nov

Communique'-XIMB

XIMB ( Online )

View Details