Honeywell partners with SID at IISc to support startups with societal impact

By Press Trust of India|1st Dec 2020
The partnership opens up opportunities to support startup ventures working on science and technology projects not related to the company's core areas of work, but intended to address large, societal problems.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Honeywell announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with the Society for Innovation and Development (SID) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to support deep science startups with societal impact.


The partnership opens up opportunities to support startup ventures working on science and technology projects not related to the company's core areas of work, but intended to address large, societal problems, a statement from Honeywell said.


Honeywell's corporate social responsibility (CSR) contribution would also target needs relating to COVID-19, including building a new class of eco-friendly specialty fluorescent dyes and a rapid point-of-care diagnostics test for use in low resource settings, it said.

President of Honeywell India, Akshay Bellare was quoted as saying: "As a responsible corporate citizen, we see this partnership as a path to fostering a vibrant startup ecosystem, driving innovation to solve societal challenges, and opening up pathways for job creation and economic stimulation."
social entrepreneurship

ALSO READ

How the Hinduja Foundation educates and empowers rural India

Professor B Gurumoorthy, Chief Executive, SID, said, "At SID we are well positioned to nurture and grow startups by providing access to the right technology, lab infrastructure, seed funding, mentoring, and human capital.


We are hopeful that this collaboration with Honeywell, which is a leading technology company, will encourage more corporates to support technology incubation through CSR funding."

Honeywell said its funds have been deployed to support six startups — Azooka Labs Private Limited, Siamaf Healthcare Private Limited, Protein Design Private Limited, Mimyk Medical Simulations Private Limited, HealthSeq Precision Medicine Private Limited, and PathShodh Healthcare Private Limited — to begin with.

Honeywell and SID are currently evaluating a new crop of startups to support, the statement added.


The multinational conglomerate has conducted a number of CSR initiatives in the past to make a sustainable impact on the underserved communities. The Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation (HHSIF), a part of their CSR arm, works primarily in the fields of Science and Math education, family safety and security, housing and shelter, sustainability, and humanitarian relief.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context) 

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other ministers commemorate Constitution Day

Anju Ann Mathew

Meet the man who stands by the Godavari to prevent people from polluting the river

Think Change India

From inspiring young boxers to eliminating manual scavenging – here are the top Social Stories of the week

Team SS

Social responsibility is the silver lining to create a newer India

Amitabh Kumar
Daily Capsule
Putting butter chicken on the world map; Alia Bhatt talks about starting up
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

How women from Hazaribagh are sparking a green revolution in the heart of India's coal state

Kanishk Singh

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar helps in the treatment of underprivileged kids across six states

Press Trust of India

Jaipur doctor enlists 12,000 organ donors in Rajasthan

Think Change India

This Punjab officer's 100 sq m organic farm is teaching people the importance of sustainable farming

Anju Ann Mathew

Meet the startups helping blue and grey collar workers upskill and find jobs amidst COVID-19

Anju Ann Mathew

From inspiring young boxers to eliminating manual scavenging – here are the top Social Stories of the week

Team SS