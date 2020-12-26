From a school for children with special needs to acts of kindness on Christmas, top stories this week

Education should never be optional for an underprivileged child. That’s why Plan India’s Saksham programme hopes to empower women and girls so that they have a fair share of opportunities in the economy.





Similarly, Farida Rizwan’s ‘My Giggle Garden’ aims to create an inclusive space for children with special needs so that they don’t perceive themselves differently.





This week SocialStory saw the stories of creating an inclusive space. We also came across the heartbreaking story of a woman who was pimped by her husband, but found her way back thanks to an anti-trafficking organisation.





Children, both with and without special needs, learn and play together at My Giggle Garden

When Farida Rizwan saw the distinction that her special needs daughter made, she realised her daughter saw herself as different from others, and despite every effort, still felt excluded.





That’s why she decided to start a pre-school where children with special needs would learn and play alongside children without disabilities





My Giggle Garden opened its doors on June 15, 2017. The school have a 1:8 ratio of children with special needs to those without because Farida did not want this to become yet another special needs school.





The students were charged a small fee, which covered textbooks and Montessori lesson plans. Though parents were sceptical about sending their children to Farida’s school, things changed when they saw the positive impact it had on students.

Taking on the burdens of her family at a very young age, Babita (name changed) found herself plunged into debt. The moneylender who charged high rates, started demanding immediate debt repayment, which her family could not afford. He then forced her to start working as an erotic dancer.





“I was barely 16 years old when I decided to escape my fate by getting married,” she says.





Within three years, she realised that she had made a huge mistake. “My husband was a gambling addict, and started beating me and pimping me out to his friends to repay his debt, which at one point touched Rs 10 lakh.”

Over the last few years, many businesses directed their innovations towards society and the environment, leveraging technology and the entrepreneurial mindset to do good.





Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic also presented a huge opportunity for social entrepreneurship.





SocialStory identified some of these startups helping the underserved, such as farmer communities, to improve their livelihoods, especially in this trying year.

Two of the students at Saksham

Launched in 2010, Plan India’s Saksham programme focuses on another kind of NEET - ‘Neither in Education, Employment or Training’ – for youth, especially girls, from urban and rural disadvantaged areas. The programme equips them with free, market-oriented vocational skills, and job and entrepreneurial training.





With support from corporates and Plan International offices, Plan India’s mission is to provide gainful employment to girls in the age group of 18-29 years, while also moulding today’s youth to be representatives of a gender-neutral society.

2020 was a year of gloom, one that seemed to suck out happiness. However, the trying times led many to perform many acts of kindness to aid the helpless and underserved. What better way to celebrate the spirit of Christmas than to recall these acts of selflessness?





So, to spread the warm cheer of the festive season, SocialStory brings to you stories of ordinary people who went out of their way to help another and stole hearts around the world.