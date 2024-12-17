magicpin jumps on the 15-minute food delivery ride; launches magicNOW

India's third-largest food delivery app magicpin on Tuesday said it had launched its 15-minute food delivery service magicNOW after successful pilots in Delhi and Bengaluru.

Unlike Zepto Cafe, Swish and some other contenders in the 10-15 minute food delivery space who are carrying out their operations through their dark store network, magicpin has partnered with brands like Chaayos, Faasos, Wendy’s, Burger King, McDonald’s, Tacobell, Barista along with a host of local non-branded restaurants for its service.

The service will be operational in key pincodes of NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune.

"During the pilot phase, magicNOW successfully completed an impressive 75,000 deliveries from a network of 2,000+ food brands and 1000+ non branded local restaurants, including Chaayos, Faasos, Wendy’s, Burger King, McDonald’s, and Taco Bell. We’ve achieved this by working closely with restaurant partners, food brands and leveraging our logistics capabilities to create an unmatched delivery experience," said Anshoo Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of magicpin.

The company plans to adhere to a strict geographical limit of 1.5 to 2 kilometres to ensure freshness and quality of products. Its delivery strength will be powered by Velocity, an aggregator of 3PL partners such as Shadowfax, Dunzo, Rapido, Porter, OLA, Zypp. To ensure delivery partners are treated in a stress-free and fair manner, there is no differentiation between magicpin and magicNOW deliveries.

This comes after Swiggy's robust success with Bolt and Zepto Cafe being spinned out into another app after seeing strong demand. Quick commerce market leader Blinkit has also started pilots of its 10-min food delivery service Bistro in select pincodes of NCR.