Craft Village and British Council organise third chapter of India Craft Week starting February 18

New-Delhi based social venture Craft Village has joined hands with the British Council to organise the third chapter of India Craft Week (ICW) - ‘Good Stories Untold’ on Feb 18, 2021.





Craft Village, a member organisation of World Craft Council has built India’s only craft ecosystem by bringing traditional and contemporary artisans, craftsperson, artists, brands and individual makers to share a common platform, and above all the love for handmade.





Being India’s second-largest craft event, following its international counterpart, London Craft Week, the event in 2021 is showcasing a community of over 100 craftspersons, makers, craft brands, museums, organisations and figureheads while embracing multiple artistic genres.





The four-day long event is scheduled for 18th to 21st February 2021 at British Council and Bikaner House in New Delhi, from 11 am to 7 pm. During the week, they are also planning to organise specially curated heritage walks across Delhi’s iconic and mesmerising sites.





ICW was founded by Nari Shakti Puraskar awardee Iti Tyagi, an entrepreneur who has dedicated her life to the upliftment of the craft sector, through revival and image building, and constantly creating and engaging with communities for sustainable employment and dignity of life.

“This year is very special as artisans and craftsperson have gone through a massive phase of distress, and it is heartening to see that after one year of pandemic, these cultural ambassadors of crafts would be joining us from all over India,” said Iti.





“This is the largest delegation of Craft Week so far, and these artisans for the first time gathering anywhere to showcase the rich and grandeur of India’s vast tradition and culture, and the initiative is to help revive their home and hopes, and connect with communities that appreciate and patronize them,”she added.

A woman stitching a 'Chamba Rumal' piece

ALSO READ These NGOs and non-profits are empowering artisans and reviving handicrafts in India





ICW is also hosting its 4th International Craft Awards in recognition of the outstanding achievements across the world. The winners of Craft Awards would be awarded at the occasion, with participants from more than 8-Nations including the Queen of Indonesia, who is one of the winners.

“Through British Council’s Crafting Futures Programme, we have been bringing together major Indian and UK partners to co-develop projects which strengthen livelihoods and skills in crafts in India. The Programme addresses key themes that are critical to the Indian market and UNESCO Sustainable Development Goals,” says Jonathan Kennedy, Director of Arts, British Council India.