Flipkart partners with MSSIDC, MSKVI

By Press Trust of India|12th Feb 2021
The partnership with Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation and Maharashtra State Khadi & Village Industries Board under Flipkart Samarth programme will enable Maharashtra's local artisans to showcase their hallmark products.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Thursday said it has partnered with Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation and Maharashtra State Khadi & Village Industries Board to bring local artisans and small as well as medium businesses into the ecommerce fold.


The partnership under Flipkart Samarth programme will enable Maharashtra's local artisans, weavers, craftsmen and smaller industries to showcase their hallmark products like Khadi, Paithani sarees, wooden toys, handmade artefacts, jewellery and paper products, purses and other key handicraft products to customers across the country, a statement said.


This will also add impetus to the government's 'Vocal for Local' efforts, it added.


Flipkart Samarth is a nationwide initiative that aims to help skilled local artisan communities set up their business on Flipkart's marketplace.

"Ecommerce can play an integral role in the growth of MSMEs across the country by giving them national market access to 300 million customers that shop on our platform.

"Flipkart Samarth is a cherished initiative that provides these businesses with the necessary support, and we hope to continue reaching more such local businesses to help them reap the benefits of ecommerce," Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Flipkart Group, said.

Handicrafts

ALSO READ

This teenager's social ecommerce startup is helping artisans become economically sustainable

Subhash Desai, Maharashtra Minister for Industries and Mining, said MSMEs play a huge role in boosting the economy of the state and are vital to the state's socio-economic development.

"In the post COVID-19 era, we explored revolutionary measures to get better market opportunities and empowering the handicrafts and handlooms industry," Desai added.

Flipkart Samarth programme was launched in 2019 to build a sustainable and inclusive platform for under-served, domestic communities and businesses to empower them with greater opportunities and better livelihood.


The programme now supports the livelihood of over 7.5 lakh artisans, weavers and craftsmen across India.

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the 105-year-old farmer who has been conferred the Padma Shri

Jharkhand teacher paints village walls with the alphabet to help students learn during the lockdown

[Survivor Series] I never want to work in a sericulture unit again

Meet the dog-lover from Bengaluru, who has rescued over 2,000 injured dogs

Daily Capsule
Welcome to The CapTable: Deconstructing India’s new economy
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

The Programming Foundation is on a mission to make technology inclusive

This dog shelter in Bylakuppe is looking after strays and helping them find forever homes

Why data will play a crucial role in fighting violence against women and children during COVID-19

Three Indian Army dogs sniff out coronavirus based on urine and sweat samples

These Bengaluru youngsters have raised Rs 15 lakh through Project Arambha for girls’ education

Farmer’s son from Solapur cracks UPSC in first attempt; secures 8th place