Monday Motivation: This artisan is training other women in rural India to be financially independent

By Diya Koshy George|29th Mar 2021
From struggling to make ends meet, Sugdi Devi’s work has not only been used by leading fashion designers, but she has also trained students at leading fashion institutes.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

During the Partition, Sugdi Devi was among the millions who left their homes in Sindh to build their dream life in Independent India. She settled down in Dhanau in Rajasthan. Times were difficult for her family and after her wedding, the family struggled to survive, depending solely on her husband’s family. 


“We were happy, but life wasn’t easy as we were struggling to make ends meet. I decided to help earn more money and put my love for embroidery to good use. I wanted to ensure a good education for my children so that they did not have to struggle later in life,” Sugdi Devi says.


Sugdi Devi

Sugdi Devi (in the pink odhni) walks the runway with models wearing designs that incorporate her work. Ruma Devi of GVCS is pictured in the yellow poshak.

ALSO READ

Being wheelchair-bound did not deter this para-athlete from pursuing her dreams


Other than her husband and children, Sugdi Devi’s only source of joy was her needle and thread. She realised that it would not be possible for her to educate the children with her husband’s income alone. His earnings as a craftsman with a private firm was barely enough to make ends meet. She started working privately and began to earn about Rs 5,000 a month. But life with four children was still a struggle.


“That’s when I heard about Ruma Devi, who is the president of the Gramin Vikas Evam Chetna Sansthan (GVCS), and the work she was doing to empower rural women. I decided to sign up and train in hand-embroidery and applique.”

 Founded in 1988 by Vikram Singh, GVCS has been actively empowering rural women in Rajasthan since 2006, making them financially independent. Sugdi Devi also took the Skill Development Training programme to become a Master Trainer and has since helped over 11,000 women at the GVCS. 

Over the years, her handiwork has received a lot of attention and she has even worked for leading designers. “I have even walked the ramp at a few shows,” she says.


One of the highlights of her life she says has been an opportunity to attend Kaun Banega Crorepati, where she supported Ruma Devi, who was invited as a special guest on an episode of Karamveer. 


“I even had a chance to meet and speak with Amitabh Bachchan,” she says. In recognition of her creativity and contribution to training other women and changing their lives, she was presented with a special award by the District Administration of Barmer. 

Sugdi Devi-2

Sugdi Devi (left) on a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati with Amitabh Bachchan


She has also been featured in nine editions of Patrika Newspaper for her contributions to providing specialised training and workshops to many other women who may need support and guidance, under the guidance of GVCS.  She has organised workshops at leading fashion institutes across the country too, including the National Institute of Fashion Technology, despite struggling with speaking Hindi. 


“I am so happy that I am among those making a change for women who come from conservative backgrounds like me. We live in societies that still hold on to age-old beliefs when it comes to women’s independence. We should be confident and be able to provide for our children,” says Sugdi Devi. 

“I was offered Rs 1 lakh to travel to Manav village, which is on the China border and train villagers there. It  was a major recognition for me. Today, I continue to train women, both young and old, in my area so that they become financially independent,” she adds.

But her best achievement, she says, is that she has been able to educate all her children. 


“I am earning more than Rs 15,000 a month. My eldest daughter Hemlata has completed her Senior Teaching Certificate, my son Jagdish is at the Indian Technical Institute, and my younger two children, Durga and Ravi, are finishing high school,” Sugdi Devi says proudly.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises Kerala college's recycled toys initiative

A college dropout who designs free prosthetic arms for the poor – Prashant Gade’s heart-warming story

This Uber driver is stealing hearts with his heartwarming gesture

One year of lockdown: How mental health issues were tackled by these organisations

Daily Capsule
A digital-first D2C brand for women
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises Kerala college's recycled toys initiative

Technology for social impact at a grassroot level

Holi 2021: How to celebrate a safe, eco-friendly Holi during the pandemic

Earth Hour 2021: Switch off lights for an hour

After Covishield, SII hopes to launch Covovax by Sept 2021

From a socially conscious art initiative to kids recycling plastic waste, the top Social Stories of the week