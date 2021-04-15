AICTE to adopt Atal Tinkering Labs, mentor school students

Niti Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Wednesday announced their strategic collaboration to empower Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) established at schools across the country.

According to an official statement, the partnership offers, to begin with, to connect around 7200 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) established in schools with over 2500 Institution's Innovation Councils (IICs) functioning in higher educational institutions (HEIs) spread across all the states and UTs.





The statement said ATLs in schools are equipped with facilities and provide tinkering opportunities to school students to ideate and work on innovative projects and improve their innovation abilities.

Representational image

Whereas IICs in HEIs take the institution's innovation capability and facility to engage students and faculties in innovation and entrepreneurship activities and provide opportunity to ideate, innovate and become entrepreneurs, it added.





According to the statement, this move is also aligned with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 objective of bridging the gap between schools and higher educational institutions. The adoption process will see actions of online mentoring, lecture sessions, group projects, visits of key stakeholders etc. from both sides.





Speaking at a virtual event, AIM mission director R Ramanan said that AICTE and AIM have developed a strategic partnership over the last couple of years.

Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education, Anil Sahasrabudhe, while speaking on the occasion, stressed upon training students as well as inculcating Indian Knowledge Systems and values associated with it.

Earlier this week, German drug and agrochemicals major Bayer on Tuesday partnered with AIM to work towards fostering innovation and entrepreneurship across agriculture and healthcare sectors, a statement said. A Statement of Intent (SOI) of strategic partnership between AIM and Bayer was signed on Tuesday.





Under the SOI, Bayer will collaborate with AIM to support their current and future programmes and foster innovation and entrepreneurship across the agriculture and healthcare sectors.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)