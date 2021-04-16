Apple, partners launch $200M 'Restore Fund' to accelerate adoption of climate change solution

By Press Trust of India|16th Apr 2021
Launched with Conservation International and Goldman Sachs, Apple's $200 million fund aims to remove at least one million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually from the atmosphere.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

iPhone maker Apple recently announced a carbon removal initiative Restore Fund that will make investments in forestry projects to remove carbon from the atmosphere while generating a financial return for investors.


Launched with Conservation International and Goldman Sachs, Apple's $200 million fund aims to remove at least one million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually from the atmosphere, equivalent to the amount of fuel used by over two lakh passenger vehicles while demonstrating a viable financial model that can help scale up investment in forest restoration, a statement said.

"Nature provides some of the best tools to remove carbon from the atmosphere. Forests, wetlands, and grasslands draw carbon from the atmosphere and store it away permanently in their soils, roots, and branches," said Lisa Jackson, Vice President of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, Apple.

Through creating a fund that generates both a financial return and real, measurable carbon impacts, the aim is to drive broader change in the future encouraging investment in carbon removal around the globe, Jackson added.

Apple Inc

Image Source: Shutterstock

ALSO READ

Call for Code Global Challenge 2021: How innovators can help combat climate change with IBM's open source-powered technology
"Our hope is that others share our goals and contribute their resources to support and protect critical ecosystems, Jackson said.

This effort is part of Apple's broader goal to become carbon neutral across its entire value chain by 2030. While the company will directly eliminate 75 percent of emissions for its supply chain and products by 2030, the fund will help address the remaining 25 percent of Apple's emissions by removing carbon from the atmosphere, the statement said.


Yuto and CCL, suppliers in India, are supporting Apple's efforts to use renewable and sustainably managed materials in its packaging.


Conservation International is a co-investor in the fund and is ensuring that projects meet strict environmental and social standards. Goldman Sachs is managing the fund. The three parties will identify new projects later this year.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How Bengaluru soaked in music and recycled art at Echoes of Earth, India's first and only 'green music' fest

Relive your childhood: Chandamama editions since 1947 available for free download

Anand Mahindra makes a call to acquire iconic Rhythm House in Mumbai through crowdfunding

How Devadasis went from having high social status to being sex slaves and child prostitutes

Daily Capsule
AngelList India’s Utsav Somani launches iSeed II micro-fund
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

This social enterprise is improving livelihoods and empowering women with clean-energy products

Man dies on eve of birthday, giving a second chance at life to five people

Samsung adds smart classes to 80 Navodaya Schools under Samsung Smart School initiative

AICTE to adopt Atal Tinkering Labs, mentor school students

Agri Min inks pact with Microsoft for a pilot project to boost farmers' income

Deaf sheepdog learns sign language so she can continue herding sheep