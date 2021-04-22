Earth Day 2021: Ratan Tata recognises sustainable innovations by young innovators

Earth Day 2021 is being celebrated worldwide with a number of initiatives of planting trees, sustainable initiatives and other earth endearing causes.





Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group Conglomerate, Ratan Tata took to Instagram to share his wishes for the day.

“On this year's Earth Day, I would like to take the time to share the hard work of young volunteers and innovators who have undertaken to protect, conserve and fight for our planet with conviction. They deserve all our support and help, as does the earth, a place common to us all,” he had shared in a post.

In the post, he shared the innovations of organisations that have been working to better the environment and society.





One of them is Hasiru Dala Innovations (HDI), which has developed an innovative model that converts waste pickers into micro-entrepreneurs by providing them with a van and equipment for this service.

An individual named Arati Kumar-Rao has been documenting the effects of land-use change on ecosystems and livelihoods for more than a decade.

Another individual mentioned in the post is Kriti Karanth, a conservation scientist at the Centre For Wildlife Studies, who has conducted extensive research on conservation issues in India since 2001.

Purnima Devi Barman’s conservation efforts for the Greater adjutant stork in Assam was also brought into the spotlight through the post. Suprabha Seshan’s efforts to link the people and the environment, and is on a mission to heal and restore the environment.





Haaziq Kazi, a 14-year-old whose project ‘ERVIS’ can clean the ocean, is the youngest who made it to Tata’s list.





Among the other innovations apart from Hasiru Dala, is New Leaf’s refrigeration system that is powered by Biomass and Farm Waste, and the Himalayan Rocket Stove that has developed a clean, biomass-based, energy-efficient and affordable cooking system that can reduce emissions.





The post has received over 2.5 lakh likes, giving these innovations a great opportunity to receive some more traction.