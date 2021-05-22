Sonu Sood joins hands with Dhani to distribute 25 lakh free COVID Care Health Kits

Actor and social worker Sonu Sood, on Friday, has once again come forward to aid humanity. The actor is joining hands with Dhani, a digital healthcare service provider in India, to aid their COVID-19 Care initiative of distributing 25 Lakh free COVID-19 care health kits to benefit 50 lakh adults.

This kit has been packaged as per the recommendation by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and will be helpful in the initial preventive care of COVID 19.

The kit consists of a monthly course of medicines to boost one's immunity through Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Zinc and Paracetamol in case of fever or body ache.

In his Instagram post, the actor urged his fans to order their preventive care kit for free from Dhani website or app.

The Dhani app was launched by Indiabulls Group. Dhani Healthcare Limited (DHCL) is a 100 percent subsidiary of Dhani Services Ltd (DSL), a public listed company in India and abroad.

Earlier this month, the actor and his team helped save over 22 COVID-19 positive patients in Bengaluru. The team worked the entire night to provide oxygen to Arka Hospital in Bengaluru as soon as they got an SOS call from the hospital.

On May 3, Arka Hospital had sounded distress calls in need of urgent oxygen supply. And on Tuesday, the hospital even lost two patients to the virus due to the lack of oxygen cylinders.

A member of the Sonu Sood Charity Foundation received a call from Satyanarayan, the inspector of Yelahanka Old Town, who told him about the situation.

The team got into action and arranged one cylinder in the middle of the night. In the morning, they managed to arrange 15 more cylinders for the hospital. In fact, at one point, cops also sprang into action and donned the roles of ambulance drivers in their absence.