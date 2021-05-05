Actor Sonu Sood and team save lives of 22 COVID patients in Bengaluru

On Monday, actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood and his team helped save over 22 COVID-19 positive patients in Bengaluru. The team worked the entire night to provide oxygen to Arka Hospital in Bengaluru as soon as they got an SOS call from the hospital.

On May 3, Arka Hospital had sounded distress calls in need of urgent oxygen supply. And on Tuesday, the hospital even lost two patients to the virus due to the lack of oxygen cylinders.

A member of the Sonu Sood Charity Foundation received a call from Satyanarayan, the inspector of Yelahanka Old Town, who told him about the situation.

The team got into action and arranged one cylinder in the middle of the night. In the morning, they managed to arrange 15 more cylinders for the hospital. In fact, at one point, cops also sprang into action and donned the roles of ambulance drivers in their absence.

"This was sheer teamwork and the will to help our fellow countrymen. As soon as we got a call from inspector Satyanarayan, we verified it and got to action within minutes. The team spent the entire night not thinking about anything else but just helping the hospital get oxygen cylinders. Had there been any delay, many families would have lost their close ones," Sonu Sood told ANI.

Actor, producer, and humanitarian Sonu Sood

"I want to thank everyone who helped in saving so many lives last night. It's such actions by my team members that make me want to keep going on and on and trying to make a difference in the lives of people. I'm extremely proud of Hashmath who was in touch with me the whole time and the entire team who helped them," he added.

Earlier this week, the actor had helped airlift a critically ill COVID-19 patient from Jhansi to Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospital. The patient, Kailash Agarwal, was told that his treatment could not be continued at that hospital and had to move to a bigger one.

Sonu Sood said that the challenge was to get the necessary permissions from the District Magistrates in order to get the air ambulance and get the transfer done.

“As there are no airports at Jhansi, the air ambulance had to pick up the patient from Gwalior, and that was another major challenge to bring the patient from Jhansi to Gwalior. But the team came through and got everything set up so that no time was wasted. Now, the treatment is going well at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad, and we hope for the best," he told Zee News.

