1.37 cr candidates enrolled under PMKVY since launch of scheme: government

The government on Friday said that 1.37 crore candidates have been enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) as on July 10 since the launch of the scheme, covering more than 700 districts and 37 sectors.

Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that under the scheme, as on July 10, around 1.29 crore candidates are trained/oriented across the country against the target of 1.32 crore.

"Under PMKVY, as of July 10, 2021, 137 lakh candidates have been enrolled since the launch of the scheme covering more than 700 districts," he said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Skill India Mission aims to empower the Indian youth through skill development.

Under the Skill India Mission, the ministry is implementing its flagship scheme PMKVY, which has two components - Short Term Training (STT) and Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL).

As on July 10, he said expenditure of Rs 8,805.82 crore has been made against the budgetary allocation of Rs 10,641 crore.

Under the third phase of the PMKVY, the target is to train eight lakh candidates across the country, he said in another reply.

Spearheaded by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, this phase will focus on new-age and COVID-related skills, an official statement had said.

Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey will launch the scheme.

The 729 Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKKs), empaneled non-PMKK training centres and more than 200 industrial training institutes under Skill India will be rolling out PMKVY 3.0 training to build a robust pool of skilled professionals, the statement added.

On the basis of the learning gained from PMKVY 1.0 and PMKVY 2.0, the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry has improved the newer version of the scheme to match the current policy doctrine and energize the skilling ecosystem affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

