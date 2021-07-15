This student belonging to a tribal Kerala community beat all challenges to score A plus in Class X SSLC exam

A 15-year-old boy, Nahul K, who belongs to Kerala’s Malavettruvan tribe – a community of hunters and considered one of the most backward communities of Kerala, had to face a plethora of problems while studying – ranging from poor internet connection, frequent power cuts, and lack of access to electronic devices such as smartphones and laptops. This made catching up on studies virtually a steep challenge. He.

Despite the challenges, Nahul, who is the son of the community head, N Narayanan, was able to secure an ‘A plus’ in all subjects in the Class X SSLC examination. This called for celebration amongst all the community members in the tribal colony at Kalliyottu as it was a rare achievement.

“There are two government employees in our hamlet and I too wanted my children to secure government jobs. Nahul was good in studies right from the primary classes, and teachers used to encourage him, saying he has a good future. He is the youngest of my three children. Both my daughters have completed the Plus Two course,” Narayanan, a proud father told TNIE.

Narayanan works on the farm while Mambi, Nahul’s mother, works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. Thanking Nahul’s school for supporting him and his teachers for clearing his doubts even through WhatsApp when required, the parents were also grateful for the community study centre in the colony.

Nahul K (Image: Edex Live)

ALSO READ Meet Chandrakanta Debbarma, the first from Tripura to become a Muay Thai champion

“There was only one phone and I had to share it with my sister. We couldn’t follow classes streamed by the KITE-VICTERS channel due to language problems. Our teachers used to clear the doubts through WhatsApp and the two-month offline revision crash course at the school at the fag-end of the academic year helped me a lot,” Nahul told Edex Live, adding, “Usually, I revise lessons during the night. But it was a struggle to download the notes due to poor network connectivity. My sisters Namitha and Nikitha helped me a lot.”

(Written by Vrinda Garg)

Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at social@yourstory.com . To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.