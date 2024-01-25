Menu
News

India faces highest misinformation risk: World Economic Forum

The report analysed the risks that countries face in the coming decade against “rapid technological change, economic uncertainty, a warming planet and conflict”.

Saranya Chakrapani
India faces highest misinformation risk: World Economic Forum

Thursday January 25, 2024,

2 min Read

India ranks first in facing the highest risk of misinformation and disinformation in the world, the World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report 2024 has revealed. The report analysed the risks that countries face in the coming decade against “rapid technological change, economic uncertainty, a warming planet and conflict”.

The United Nations defines 'misinformation' as the accidental spread of inaccurate information, and 'disinformation' as inaccurate information spread with the intent of deception, affecting a broad range of human rights, undermining responses to public policies or amplifying tensions in times of emergency or armed conflict.

The information revealed by the report comes at a crucial time when the country is headed for the upcoming general elections expected to begin in April.

Also Read
Watching a war: How to stay resilient and navigate mental health, misinformation

“As close to three billion people are expected to head to the electoral polls across several economies—including Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, and the United States—over the next two years, the widespread use of misinformation and disinformation and tools to disseminate it may undermine the legitimacy of newly elected governments. Resulting unrest could range from violent protests and hate crimes to civil confrontation and terrorism,” the report said.

It added that beyond elections, misinformation and disinformation could cause perceptions of reality to become more polarised, infiltrating the public discourse on issues ranging from public health to social justice. And that the risk of misinformation quickly descends into the widespread control of information which, in turn, leaves citizens vulnerable to political repression and domestic disinformation.

In India, spreading misinformation and disinformation are punishable offences under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, 2000. 

Edited by Kanishk Singh

