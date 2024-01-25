Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

News

NITI Aayog launches climate-resilient agri-food investment forum

This initiative aims to create an investment and partnership strategy focused on developing climate-resilient agri-food systems in India.

Simran Sharma156 Stories
NITI Aayog launches climate-resilient agri-food investment forum

Thursday January 25, 2024,

2 min Read

NITI Aayog, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, along with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), on Thursday launched an investment forum for advancing climate-resilient agri-food systems in India.


This initiative, launched on January 18, aims to create an investment and partnership strategy focused on developing climate-resilient agri-food systems in India by collaborating with the government, private sectors, farmers' organisations, and financial institutions to drive sustainable agricultural practices amid climate challenges.


During the launch, Ramesh Chand, Member of NITI Aayog, emphasised raising awareness about the agriculture sector's role in climate change, considering it accounts for slightly over 13% of total greenhouse gas emissions in India.


He added that agriculture could play a role in carbon sequestration through tree plantation on farmland and suggested adopting a new method to conduct an economic analysis of agriculture production. He also proposed incorporating metrics beyond financial prices to evaluate the economic impact of agricultural activities.  

Also Read
How agritech solutions are cultivating growth for India

Manoj Ahuja, Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, emphasised the need for a collaborative approach to tackle climate challenges, particularly for small and marginal farmers, who comprise 85% of India's farming population. 


He underscored the need for local solutions to tackle the spatial and temporal distribution of climate patterns affecting farming activities. Ahuja highlighted the need to provide greater incentives for farmers across India.


In addition, Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India, observed that with food demand predicted to grow by at least 50% by 2050, more investment must be made in making farming resilient to climate change.


FAO Representative in India, Takayuki Hagiwara, stressed the importance of reducing risks in agriculture, including working capital flow, labour availability, sustainability, environmental impact, the involvement of women in agri-food systems, and other relevant considerations.


The stakeholders held discussions on six key areas–climate resilient agriculture, digital infrastructure and solutions, financing climate resilient agri-food systems (domestic and global), climate-resilient value chains, production practices and inputs for climate resilience and gender mainstreaming, and social inclusion for climate resilience.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Technology

AI anxiety: Workers’ love-hate relationship with the technology

3

In Depth

The story behind making of the world's longest written constitution

4

AI Gen

Win $10K in Siggi's Digital Detox Challenge: Ditch Your Phone for a Month

5

Ecommerce

Zepto appoints Nikhil Mittal as Chief Technology Officer