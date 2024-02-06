Feeding India, a non-profit organisation, along with the Gurugram district administration launched its Anganwadi Nutrition Programme across 200+ Anganwadi centres in Sohna Block.

According to a press release, the initiative will provide millet-based supplements to more than 6000+ children in the age group of 3-6 years. This collaboration also aims to implement the system strengthening program under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), focusing on the strengthening of Anganwadi centers in Sohna Block.

Distribution of millet-based supplementary food in Anganwadi centers in Sohna Block

The press note added that Feeding India (an initiative by ﻿Zomato﻿) has incorporated millets as a key component of its nutritional supplements, inspired by the International Year of Millets championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Along with this, the programme also offers capacity building for Anganwadi workers, technology-based monitoring and evaluation solutions, and reward and recognition to motivate them.

Its core objectives include improving the overall health status of children, with an emphasis on SAM (severely acute malnourishment) and MAM (moderately acute malnourishment) children by providing energy-dense and high-protein food support.

This is done by the provision of supplementary millet-based supplements to children registered in these 200+ Anganwadi centers. It is monitored with the support of Anganwadi workers, block associates (appointed by Feeding India), and with support from the district administration.

To evaluate the programme’s progress and reward Anganwadi workers, the key performance indicators include improved measurement efficiency, increased attendance of children in the Anganwadi centers, and improvement in the home visits completed by the Anganwadi workers.

“Feeding India’s system-strengthening interventions in Uttar Pradesh have yielded significant positive outcomes, including improved attendance in Anganwadi centers, growth monitoring, and data quality of Poshan Tracker. Building on that, we are excited to collaborate with the District Administration, Gurugram and look forward to supporting the Government’s efforts to build a kuposhan mukt bharat," Vishal Kumar, CEO and President, Feeding India said.

