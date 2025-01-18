The Odisha government’s SC & ST Development, Minorities, and Backward Classes Welfare Department welcomed the New Year with a celebration of adivasi culture. Organised in Bhubhaneshwar between January 5 and 16, Adivasi Mela 2025 brought together tribal communities from across the state to showcase their art and culture.

Adivasi Mela is an integral part of the state’s cultural activities. Traditionally, the mela happens from January 26. However, this year the festival was held two weeks in advance to coincide with Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, which was celebrated between January 8 and 10.

The mela was inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. He reminded visitors about the valuable contributions made by tribal communities towards the welfare of the country.

He also drew attention to the fact that although tribal people form nearly 25% of the state’s population, they continue to lag behind other social groups in terms of socio-economic indicators such as income, health and employment.

To remedy this, the chief minister launched the Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Scheme. This scheme aims to enhance students’ interest in schooling and tackle the high dropout rate among tribal children. Under the scheme, tribal students enrolling in class 9 and 11 will be given financial assistance of Rs 5,000.

On January 5, 1.6 lakh students received the assistance under the scheme. Over 2 lakh students are expected to benefit from this scheme.

The Adivasi Mela, which had significant traction on social media, played a key role in spotlighting Odisha’s rich cultural heritage.

The festival featured 147 stalls exhibiting tribal arts and crafts, village life, adivasi haats, and food courts.

The mela showcased Pattachitra art, Kantha embroidery, bamboo products, and tribal accessories. Stalls were set up by many tribal communities, including Santhals, Gonds, Konds, and Bondas.

During the festival, visitors were also treated to unique cultural displays, laser shows, fashion shows, and fireworks.

The state government had set up an online ticketing system to enable easy access for visitors from the country and abroad.