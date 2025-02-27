The chirping of birds outside the window of your high-rise apartment may still be a reality despite rapid urbanisation and climate change. One man is spearheading the efforts to revive the lost harmony between humans and nature by bringing birds back to urban spaces, one nest at a time.

Rakesh Khatri, fondly known as the “Nestman of India”, has spent the past 18 years dedicating his life to creating homes for birds, with over 7,80,000 handmade nests and counting.

Growing up in the narrow bylanes of old Delhi, Khatri developed a deep connection with birds at an early age. He says he was fascinated by the nests on the rooftops of his home.

“When I was 14 years old I lost my father and started working in a perfume factory after school. While returning home, I would watch birds tirelessly build their nests. But I would sometimes capture these birds, paint them, and set them free. I should have been punished for that, but I wasn’t. Instead, making nests for these birds became a lifelong mission,” he tells SocialStory.

Birds found sanctuary in the nooks of the city’s architecture, but as modern buildings replaced old structures, their natural habitats disappeared. He realised this and made his first nest with coconut husks in 2007, but it failed to attract any bird.

The eco-friendly nest

In February 2008, he refined his technique and tried again. A chance encounter with a gardener in Garimandu, an urban forest in Delhi, strengthened his resolve. “He told me, ‘Don’t stop this work; you are giving them back what we took away,’ and gave me my first income of Rs 150 for a nest. I still have that money,” Khatri says with pride.

Khatri fashioned his new nest out of bamboo sticks and placed it in a lane where he lived in Mayur Vihar.

“I was a documentary filmmaker, and so I spent days watching the nest. People would say, ‘Why would a bird come to your nest, when it can make its own. At the end of the fourth day, on February 14, 2008, while we were packing up, a male sparrow and his mate accepted the nest,” he recollects.

The area located near a grain market would attract a lot of birds, and in the next three days, 20 nests were adopted by birds.

Spreading awareness

Khatri’s initiative was initially met with doubt. People argued that his intervention was unnatural. However, he countered them with, “You have built homes without considering birds. Where will they go?”

Despite the scepticism, his work gained traction. Schools, corporates, and communities began inviting him to conduct workshops, and his movement spread.

He also started the Eco Roots Foundation which has partnered with 7,000 schools across India, instilling environmental consciousness in students.

Khatri’s nests are crafted using five bamboo sticks, rope, and a cloth, designed to mimic the natural habitats of birds. The entry hole is small enough to keep out predators but large enough for sparrows, bulbuls, magpies, silverbills, and robins to enter. He also creates these eco-friendly nests using tetra packs, jute, or even scrap wood.

These nests provide safe havens for these small birds, ensuring they have a place to breed and thrive in urban environments.

“When we visit schools, we encourage the children to install nests in the names of toppers and take ownership. We tell them that the space should be 10-12 feet high, on corners on a plain wall. It should not be on a tree because squirrels will destroy it. When we engage with corporates, they take care of a few nests or they leave them in our care,” Khatri explains.

With a decreasing green cover in urban localities, Khatri’s work now extends beyond individuals and corporate organisations to urban planners. He is looking to collaborate with builders to integrate bird-friendly spaces in new constructions.

“A builder from Bareilly installed tetrapack nests in 140 flats, and big developers from Mumbai, Noida, and Bengaluru have reached out to create bird sanctuaries in residential areas and place nests,” he shares. He also encourages children to plant native fruit trees like pear, pomegranate, guava. And, also lots of bushes because birds feel safe in them.

The mission continues

Khatri’s initiative has a high success rate, with 80% of the nests placed adopted by birds.

This month, Sony BBC Earth named Khatri as the 'Earth Champion' for the month in recognition of his pioneering contributions to bird conservation through sustainable nesting initiatives.

“After the film on Sony BBC Earth was released, we saw an influx of over 200 emails and 300 calls to organise workshops in educational institutions. It will hopefully create a chain, which will motivate people to take part in environmental conservation,” Khatri says.

Khatri charges for school workshops while conducting corporate engagements under CSR initiatives. His initiatives include pond preservation, water conservation, and battling climate change and 20% of the proceeds are reserved for the nests.

His team of 16 includes volunteers and underprivileged women who assemble close to 100 nests every day providing them with a livelihood. Their hand-painted nests in organic colours are a big hit and have become popular as return gifts for birthdays.

“One of the most heartwarming aspects of this journey is seeing families engage in nest-making. Now, three generations—grandparents, parents, and children—come together to build nests with us in parks and communities. It’s a beautiful sight,” he says with pride.

Khatri is happy to see parents encourage their children to participate in activities related to the environment. His work in conservation has led to a mention in the Limca Book of Records and a National Award for Outstanding Efforts in Science and Technology.

Khatri believes that children hold the key to environmental conservation. He advises them to take small but meaningful steps.

“When the spring season begins, I tell the children to place twigs, old string, or cotton on the roof. It may take up to 16 days for a bird to make a nest. Or, they can use the nest we make. I also tell them to keep water and grain for the birds,” he says.

The “Nestman” who sometimes makes up to 200 nests in a day is relentless in his mission.

“Whenever I receive photos from children of nests being adopted by birds, it motivates me to work harder,” he says.