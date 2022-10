சாம்சங் அறிமுகப்படுத்திய கிரெடிட் கார்ட் - பயன்கள் என்ன? எப்படிப் பெறுவது?

It’s time to go #TenTenTen with the new Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card. From latest mobiles to your fave tabs, get 10% cashback* across Samsung products and services all year round. Above all offers. Get notified now https://t.co/Kf2KYldmEy. *T&C apply. #Get10WithSamsung pic.twitter.com/XsAkhv5zsE