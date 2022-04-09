Bengaluru startup GoSats introduces Bitcoin Premier League amidst IPL tournament

﻿GoSats﻿, which rewards shoppers with Bitcoins, started Bitcoin Premier League on March 26 to enhance a community leveraging the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Run by Saffroncoin Solutions Pvt Ltd., the platform will reward users on every purchase made through GoSats only during match hours. The firm has also brought in weekly surprise rewards, among other quirks, to keep users engaged.

“IPL is the time of the year when the entire country is in a festive mood, and we wanted to facilitate Bitcoin rewards and other offers," says Roshan Aslam, Co-founder and CEO, GoSats, in a press statement.

Started by Roshan and Roshni Aslam in February 2021, GoSats enables a low-friction way to accumulate fractions of Bitcoin when people shop from over 120 brands on platforms, including Flipkart, Amazon, Swiggy, BigBasket, and Myntra.

As of August 2021, the Bengaluru-based startup has onboarded over 15,000 customers.

The startup also raised a seed round of $700,000 from Alphabit Fund, Fulgur Ventures, Stacks Accelerator, and SBX Capital, and angel investors, including Ajeet Khurana, former CEO of Zebpay; Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO of Unocoin; Mohit Madan, Co-founder of Oropocket; Sharan Nair, CBO of Coinswitch Kuber, among others.

"GoSats has always been keen on building up a community of Bitcoiners, and what better way will it be to accumulate the most liked cryptocurrency other than getting it for free on the GoSats platform. We hope that with the Bitcoin Premier League campaign, we are able to turn many more Indian consumers into Bitcoin enthusiasts," adds Roshan.

