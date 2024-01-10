Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us
menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Latest

Binance, OKX, KuCoin dropped from Apple App Store

Apart from Binance and Kucoin, virtual digital assets service providers Huobi, Kraken, Gate.io, Bittrex, Bitstamp, MEXC Global, and Bitfenex have been issued notices for not registering as reporting entities with FIU-India.

Akanksha Sarma108 Stories
Binance, OKX, KuCoin dropped from Apple App Store

Wednesday January 10, 2024,

2 min Read

﻿Binance﻿ , ﻿OKX﻿, and ﻿KuCoin﻿ apps have been dropped from the Apple App Store for Indian users as of Wednesday.

Users who have downloaded these apps seem to continue to have access to them as of now, The Decrypting Story has found.

These three apps also appear to be live on Google Play Store and are completely accessible.

However, new users attempting to download any of these apps from the Apple App Store are unable to do so as of now.

This comes after the Finance Intelligence Unit (FIU) sent a show cause notice to foreign offshore exchanges on December 28 on the grounds that they were violating anti-money laundering laws present in the country. As many as 28 virtual digital asset companies have registered with the FIU under the anti-money laundering and countering the finance of terrorism guidelines.

Apart from Binance and Kucoin, the other virtual digital assets service providers (VDA SP) which have been issued notice for not registering as reporting entities with FIU-India (FIU IND) are Huobi, Kraken, Gate.io, Bittrex, Bitstamp, MEXC Global, and Bitfenex.

The virtual digital assets service providers operating in India (both offshore and onshore) and engaged in activities like the exchange between virtual digital assets and fiat currencies, transfer of virtual digital assets, safekeeping or administration of virtual digital assets or instruments enabling control over virtual digital assets etc are required to be registered with FIU IND as 'Reporting Entity' and comply with the set of obligations as mandated under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

Cryptocurrency

Is the future of crypto bright in India’s financial sector?

3

Cryptocurrency

US and South Korea take steps towards formalising crypto; Bitcoin surges

4

Cryptocurrency

Creditors seek to bar Vauld from another moratorium extension: Report

5

Cryptocurrency

RBI to take 'graded approach' in introducing digital currency