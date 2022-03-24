CoinDCX introduces Crypto Investment Plan to assist its investors

Crypto exchange CoinDCX today announced its crypto investment plan (CIP), a feature that will enable investors to invest a fixed amount of money in crypto at regular intervals without having to worry about

market volatilities.

CIP enables investors to benefit from rupee cost averaging and reduces the risks of market volatility and counteracts the volatile nature of crypto. Investors are further benefitted from compounded returns, and this in return enables the investors to build their long-term digital wealth.

CoinDCX CEO and Co-Founder Sumit Gupta said, “ Retail investors often find themselves at the crossroads as to which asset to invest in, and at what price to invest at.

CoinDCX is actively working to develop products with a clear objective of providing our customers the most value when they invest with us. CIP is one such product through which we are helping investors to stop worrying about timing investments with the market, addressing the dynamic nature of crypto, and building greater confidence by minimising risks in crypto investing.”

He further added “Customers have always been at the core of CoinDCX’s business and we are committed to providing the best experience for our customers. As we continue to strengthen the user journey, the launch of CIP will make investment in crypto even more accessible, enabling more people to enjoy the rewards from the future of finance.”

Recently, CoinDCX enhanced its anti-money laundering protection by partnering with crypto-native surveillance and market integrity provider Solidus Labs.

Many Indian crypto exchanges have started offering crypto investment plans to assist users in buying crypto. In the month of February, CoinSwitch, a crypto-exchange, announced the recurring buy plan (RBP) and this plan enables users to set aside a certain amount of money each month to buy crypto assets for a long period of time. The two crypto exchanges, Giottus and Mudrex, have introduced a systematic investment feature (SIP), which allows users to invest in coin sets, which are considered the crypto equivalent of mutual funds.