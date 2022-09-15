Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableWeekenderYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyCreator’s Inc ConferenceFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Creators Inc. Conference
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil
menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
Weekender
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
Creators Inc. Conference
Brands of New India
More
About US
Meet the team
Partner with Us
MyStory
YS Research
YS Education
Learn By Yourstory
EnglishHindiTamil

Historic day for crypto as The Merge completes, Ethereum transitions to PoS

By Rishabh Mansur
September 15, 2022, Updated on : Thu Sep 15 2022 12:21:17 GMT+0000
Historic day for crypto as The Merge completes, Ethereum transitions to PoS
The Merge sets the stage to make Ethereum faster, more scalable, and more decentralised and paves the way for further upgrades. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin believes The Merge will also help “crypto payments make sense again".
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

In a landmark moment for the blockchain, crypto, and Web3 sector, the Ethereum blockchain today successfully completed 'The Merge' - a transition from a Proof of Work (PoW) system to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) network.


(Read more about PoW and PoS here.)


With this move, Ethereum—the dominant platform for building and running decentralised applications—cuts its carbon footprint by 99%, according to the Ethereum Foundation.


The Merge also sets the stage to make Ethereum faster, more scalable, and more decentralised and paves the way for further upgrades. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin believes the Merge will also help “crypto payments make sense again".


The transition occurred after the chain's Terminal Total Difficulty number (TTD) reached 58750000000000000000000 — a value set by Ethereum's core developers beforehand. TTD is the value representing the cumulative difficulty of all blocks ever mined under Ethereum's PoW system.

The Merge occurred instantaneously when the TTD was reached, the final PoW block was mined, and Ethereum's Beacon Chain automatically merged with the primary chain. The Beacon Chain is Ethereum's PoS network that has been running since December 2020.

With this, the Ethereum network continued to operate as it set about with the creation of the first PoS block on its primary network.

Ethereum

ALSO READ

Ethereum merge can make crypto payments popular again: Vitalik Buterin

Impact of the Merge

With the Merge's completion, mining nodes (that validate the format of new transactions) don't have to compete for block rewards on Ethereum anymore. Instead, under the new PoS system, node operators will need to stake 32 Ether (ETH) to become network validators and earn rewards.


While the long-term benefits of a PoS system are well-understood, the Merge will not immediately reduce transaction speeds and gas fees in the short term. The Merge is a change of consensus mechanism, not an expansion of network capacity, and will not result in a lower gas fee, as per the Ethereum Foundation.

"Gas fees are a product of network demand, relative to the capacity of the network. The Merge deprecates the use of proof-of-work, transitioning to proof-of-stake for consensus, but does not significantly change any parameters that directly influence network capacity or throughput,” the foundation said earlier.

Ethereum's transition to more efficient consensus mechanisms is also set to benefit blockchain networks built on top of it.


Layer-2 (L2) solutions built on Ethereum—which leverage the primary chain’s infrastructure and security— are set to become more energy efficient.


Some examples are Polygon, Optimism, Arbitrum, Loopring, and Boba Network. Polygon believes Ethereum's move to PoS will cancel out a whopping 99.91% of its own network’s carbon emissions.

Benefits of Blockchain App Development for Business

ALSO READ

The Merge: Indian exchanges prepare for the most significant upgrade in Ethereum’s history

Ethereum 2.0

The Merge is part of a set of upgrades the Ethereum blockchain is undergoing for the last two years. Ethereum 2.0—a collective term used to refer to these upgrades—will enable the network to process more transactions per second, use less energy, and become more secure.


It is arguably one of the most critical pieces of the phased approach to making Ethereum the most widely-adopted chain as it sets the stage for sharding — the final phase of Ethereum 2.0.


The sharding process divides the network into subsets of nodes to improve efficiency. Instead of executing all transactions on a singular blockchain, sharding will allow Ethereum to spread transactions and computation across several subsets or partitions in the network.

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Enjoy a seamless payment experience as Paytm’s ‘Automatic Add Money’ feature eases out digital transactions

Gautam Adani briefly becomes the second richest man in the world

An IIT Bombay scientist turned entrepreneur is democratising molecular tech

This Dehradun startup aims to be a ‘services supermarket’ in Tier II and III cities

Daily Capsule
Status update: Merged
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Weekly Funding Roundup Sept 12-16] Indian startups see sharp uptick in venture capital inflow

[Funding roundup] CoverSelf, DINGG, and Ivyclique raise early-stage rounds

Gautam Adani briefly becomes the second richest man in the world

CRED to invest ~$10M to buy minority stake in P2P lending partner LiquiLoans

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (September 16, 2022)

Raids at Eazebuzz, Razorpay, Cashfree, Paytm: ED freezes over Rs 46 cr in payment gateway accounts