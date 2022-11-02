Addressing the roadblocks to the success of metaverse

The metaverse is today’s buzzword in the tech sector. In one word, it describes the collective future versions of the internet, an extremely immersive experience for internet users — likely to go beyond the two-dimensional experience of browsing, working, viewing, socializing, and interacting.





The metaverse cannot be disregarded, given its market value is projected to reach $758.6 million by 2027. Companies are vying with one another to develop the “operating systems” of the metaverse and its platforms.





The core of the metaverse will be interoperable and immersive — shared virtual ecosystems accessed by user-controlled avatars. Two key architectural qualities needed to make the metaverse a reality are low latency connectivity and computational power, while ultra-flexible experience management will underpin the commercial models that will arise.





Along with these, the metaverse comes with certain structural challenges, which need to be addressed for it to succeed.





Metaverse lacks interoperability

One of the biggest obstacles in the metaverse is a lack of interoperability. It limits users' access to the metaverse by preventing them from freely navigating across various virtual worlds integrated into the 3D horizon.





Depending on their interests, people will probably want to join a variety of distinct metaverses while transporting a persistent set of characteristics or preferences in each and leverage variable uses of AR, VR and holographic in services they enjoy.





To communicate within social networks, we might need to go through numerous metaverses. Interoperability between metaverses is essential since we are unsure if we will need to connect the many realities to travel fast between them.





Interoperability implies standardization as necessary to guarantee a seamless experience for users when moving across metaverses, with a 3GPP-style approach to 5G or TMform promotion of open API coming to mind.





The metaverse we have today is still in its infancy. Users can only browse the virtual worlds incorporated into a single metaverse. Numerous projects that support interoperability will soon be made available, thanks to ongoing innovation and evolution. Without interoperability, the metaverse will continue to be overloaded, preventing widespread adoption.

Addressing the challenge of security

Cybersecurity and privacy issues are among the most pressing worries about the metaverse. We are exposing ourselves to a world that will grow without boundaries through cutting-edge digital technologies.





As we enter this new era of digital exploration, it is essential to structure this world of virtual engagement with secure concepts with firmly established norms of regulation and privacy-based technologies. Outlining the fundamentals of how the physical world will interact with this virtual future will take a lot of work.





The metaverse will necessitate the transport of enormous volumes of data — most of it sensitive and important (e.g., location). Cybersecurity risks will increase over time and become more prevalent, especially as consumer reliance grows.





According to some experts, blockchain technology may help with cybersecurity by keeping and sending data decentralized and lowering the risk — a crucial aspect calling for creative ways to successfully secure metaverse end users.





Metaverse “reality” needs edge computing

Virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and haptic gears—which enable the sense of users' body motion and reaction to the experience—are among the tools and technologies that primarily create user experiences that make up the metaverse. The software systems that allow for the development of those experiences also influence it.





Although it may be virtual, the metaverse has a large-scale impact on our real world. It will require a substantial amount of real, finite resources to operate, including rare metals for electronic components, energy sources for powering data centres, etc. And we run the risk of depleting these resources as the number of users rises.





It will take all-pervasive networking and an exponential increase in edge computing power for the metaverse to succeed.





A highly effective edge networking and communication infrastructure that optimizes the trade-offs between rate, dependability, and latency is specifically required due to the enormous volume of data transferred to support AR/VR services that move between the virtual worlds and the real world.





The amount of latency affects how quickly participants in virtual environments are informed about their circumstances and how quickly their reactions are sent to other players. The processing power is brought closer to the user through mobile edge networks.





Usability will largely be determined by how simple it is to use, and usefulness will be determined by the variety of apps and material users access across many metaverses.





For consumers, utility means that it is worthwhile for them to play, purchase, and interact with the material and collaborate with others in the metaverse. It will only appeal to a narrower range of users as it is expensive and difficult to set up AR/VR gear.





To conclude, risks to safety, privacy, employment, resources, and inequality are among the implications of the metaverse that cut across national boundaries. These are concerns brought up by modern technology, but the metaverse's increased connectedness and integration run the risk of exacerbating or transforming them.





Since there is no dominant platform in control of the metaverse, and its early adopters are subject to a variety of incentives and rules — market dominance and inadequate privacy and safety standards are likely to result.





Key players—including tech companies, governments, developers, and users—must work together to co-develop regulations, align incentives, and create a governance framework now to mitigate the evolving risks and seize potential opportunities. These strategies will address safety and privacy concerns while also supporting innovation and interoperability.