Flipkart unveils Flipverse, a virtual shopping experience in a bid to expand metaverse offerings

By Prathiksha BU
October 17, 2022, Updated on : Mon Oct 17 2022 08:17:53 GMT+0000
Flipkart unveils Flipverse, a virtual shopping experience in a bid to expand metaverse offerings
Flipverse will offer gamified, interactive and immersive shopping experiences for consumers in a digital world by enabling access to brands, supercoins and digital collectibles.
E-commerce marketplace ﻿Flipkart﻿ on Monday announced the launch of Flipverse - a metaverse space where consumers can discover products on a photorealistic virtual destination and shop on Flipkart


For this, it has partnered with eDAO, a Polygon-incubated firm that designs and launches global art, media and entertainment projects at scale in web3.


Besides that, it has also partnered with Polygon and Guardian Link. This news was first reported by The Decrypting Story.

What's Flipverse?

Flipkart's Flipverse will offer gamified, interactive and immersive shopping experiences for consumers in a digital world.


It will enable access to brands, supercoins and digital collectibles. Brands including Puma, Noise, Nivea, Lavie, Tokyo Talkies, Campus, VIP, Ajmal Perfumes, Himalaya, Butterfly India will be part of Flipverse.


According to the speakers who were at the event, the metaverse shopping experience will help change ecommerce from being 2D static product catalogues to real-time experiences that enable users to ‘walk’ around a store, enjoying 3D-rendered store displays.


According to Sai Krishna V K, who is with Flipkart Labs, the e-commerce company has tied up with over 15 brands who have set up spaces on Flipverse.


"We are trying to show buying can be a visual immersive experience and will cater to broader demographics," he said, adding that users can also avail discounts, supercoins and digital collectibles


Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder of Polygon, also said, "We see e-commerce as one of the killer use cases," adding that he sees Flipverse become a vibrant, visible expression of the metaverse.


Ajay PV, head of Flipkart Labs, also said that Flipverse will have pan India accessibility, "It is a limited time virtual space for the festive season and will go live from today. Anybody sitting in India, can access the Flipverse."


The speakers also discussed how metaverse experience is creating a paradigm shift in e-commerce in India.


Sai added, "This is going to catalyse a new way of shopping and we are having conversations with many brands. During Big Billion Days sale, we partnered with 5 brands and now we have 15 plus brands."


The announcement was made at Flipkart's Bengaluru headquarters.


It was addressed by Sai Krishna V K (Flipkart Labs), Naren Ravula (Head of Product Strategy and Deployment at Flipkart), Ajay PV (Head of Flipkart Labs) and Anand Venkateswaran (CEO at eDAO) and Mairu Gupta (COO at eDAO).


(This copy has been updated to reflect a change in name)

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

