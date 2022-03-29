[Funding alert] GOQii raises $10M in extended Series C equity round

Healthtech firm ﻿GOQii﻿has announced its collaboration with ﻿Animoca Brands﻿and that it has secured $10 million in an extended Series C equity round. GOQii will collaborate with Animoca Brands and its ecosystem companies and projects to develop various offerings that leverage blockchain tokens and gamification in preventive healthcare.

Earlier, the company had raised $50 million in Series C investment, and investors including Sumeru Ventures, Modality (Digality), 9 Unicorns, and Venture Catalysts participated in the round. The company's metaverse ecosystem will be based on a virtual token programme.

Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO of GOQii, said “We are excited to onboard Animoca Brands to the GOQii journey. Animoca Brands is one of the most prestigious names when it comes to gamification and blockchain."

"Web 3.0 is going to change the way companies interact with consumers. This investment from Animoca Brands and the close partnership will help GOQii bring best-of-class products to consumers and further keep them motivated to #betheforce in their journey of fitness," he added.

In the company's metaverse programme, virtual tokens will be offered to customers to access the gamified fitness activities. Customers could use the tokens to access curated and discounted health-focused goods, medical services, and insurance products. These tokens will be an extension to GOQii cash and would aid the customers to unlock products, services, participate in special events and game modes. GOQii cash can be redeemed at GOQii health store which is a health care marketplace that consists of products of several brands including Kapiva, Sri Sri Tatvaa, TGL, Yoga Bar, Sleepy Owl, Neemans

Yat Siu, Executive Chairman and Co-founder of Animoca Brands, said, “Animoca Brands is delighted to invest in GOQii and support its mission to make people healthier. GOQii has built a platform that leverages the power of gamification to make the preventive healthcare journey enjoyable for the masses, and we look forward to leveraging its synergies with OliveX and other companies in our portfolio.”

In the metaverse ecosystem, the company proposes to issue NFTs (non-fungible tokens), which can be converted into blockchain-based cryptocurrency and transacted on platforms outside the GOQii ecosystem.

Edited by Anju Narayanan Edited by Anju Narayanan