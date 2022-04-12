Meta is beta testing tools to trade virtual assets on its platform

Facebook's parent company Meta has announced that it is testing tools that will help users sell virtual assets on its virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds. These tools are available to a limited set of early adopters in the US for now.

"We want there to just be tons of awesome worlds, and in order for that to happen there needs to be a lot of creators who can support themselves and make this their job," said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a conversation with early adopters using avatars on Horizon Worlds.

Zuckerberg first announced Meta's intention to implement NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and other digital virtual assets into Instagram and Facebook at Austin's SXSW festival in March 2022. At the time, Zuckerberg said, "We're working on bringing NFTs to Instagram in the near term."

The social media giant, which rebranded itself from Facebook to Meta last year, is betting big on virtual reality and the metaverse. Their Horizon Worlds platform is an early iteration of an expansive virtual metaverse that is a corner stone of many tech predictions for Web 3.0's future.