Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
The CaptableSMB StoryHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryYS LifeYS HindiYS Tamil
YS TV
Videos
Discover
CompaniesStartup Spotlight
Knowledge Base
Business ResourcesGlossaryEverything AIHow To’sOpinionPress Release
Events
All EventsTechSparks '24
More
Pitch to UsPatner with UsMy StoryResearch
Stay Connected
menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us
menu icon
Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Decrypting Story
YS Gulf
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
The Captable
YS TV
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '24
YS हिन्दी
Pitch To Us

Latest

Solana, CoinDCX to provide a Rs 25 Cr grant for Indian Web3 developers

Recently, CoinDCX announced issuing a 1% bonus to users who would be migrating their assets to the platform from offshore or non-compliant exchanges.

Akanksha Sarma126 Stories
Solana, CoinDCX to provide a Rs 25 Cr grant for Indian Web3 developers

Thursday January 25, 2024,

1 min Read

Blockchain platform Solana's Solana Foundation, along with Indian cryptocurrency exchange ﻿CoinDCX﻿ and Superteam, will issue a Rs 25 crore grant programme for Indian Web3 developers.

The programme is exclusively designed for Indian builders within the Solana ecosystem and for those working to advance blockchain development in India, the companies said in a statement.

"This initiative underscores our commitment to support Indian developers to build and ship global protocols from India," said Akshay BD, Advisor, Solana Foundation.

"There is huge potential for mass adoption of blockchain technology and real-world use cases. This initiative, alongside the Solana Foundation, will bring more real-world use cases on public blockchains," said Neeraj Khandelwal, Co-founder, CoinDCX and Okto.

Recently, CoinDCX announced issuing a 1% bonus to users who would be migrating their assets to the platform from offshore or non-compliant exchanges.

Most Indian cryptocurrency exchanges believe that the coming year will likely see more institutional buyers buying into the Web3 ecosystem, besides experimentation with new use cases, especially those related to real-world assets.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

AI Gen

NASA's Study on children: How Traditional Schooling Reduces Creative Spark

3

Government

Government initiatives empowering India's growing startups

4

Funding

Wiz Freight grabs Rs 125 Cr in Series B funding led by SBI Investment

5

AI Gen

The Company That Owns the World: BlackRock & Vanguard's Hidden Global Reign