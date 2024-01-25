Blockchain platform Solana's Solana Foundation, along with Indian cryptocurrency exchange ﻿CoinDCX﻿ and Superteam, will issue a Rs 25 crore grant programme for Indian Web3 developers.

The programme is exclusively designed for Indian builders within the Solana ecosystem and for those working to advance blockchain development in India, the companies said in a statement.

"This initiative underscores our commitment to support Indian developers to build and ship global protocols from India," said Akshay BD, Advisor, Solana Foundation.

"There is huge potential for mass adoption of blockchain technology and real-world use cases. This initiative, alongside the Solana Foundation, will bring more real-world use cases on public blockchains," said Neeraj Khandelwal, Co-founder, CoinDCX and Okto.

Recently, CoinDCX announced issuing a 1% bonus to users who would be migrating their assets to the platform from offshore or non-compliant exchanges.

Most Indian cryptocurrency exchanges believe that the coming year will likely see more institutional buyers buying into the Web3 ecosystem, besides experimentation with new use cases, especially those related to real-world assets.