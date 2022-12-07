YourStory's The Metaverse Summit 2023 to connect Web2 with the Web3 world

YourStory and The Decrypting Story are thrilled to announce The Metaverse Summit 2023, the second edition of India's premier annual tech conference for accelerating adoption of blockchain and Web3 use cases.





The summit will take place in Bengaluru on January 20, 2023 (Friday).





YourStory seeks to play a critical role in bringing the next billion users to Web3.





To realise this vision, The Metaverse Summit 2023 will connect Web2 enterprises, startups, innovators, financial institutions, and policymakers with Web3 protocols and startups to accelerate adoption of blockchain use cases.

Why The Metaverse Summit?

Rapid advancements in blockchain technology, AI, AR/VR, gamification, hardware and software, and more are transforming the way users interact with each other on virtual platforms.





With this comes a multitrillion-dollar opportunity for India to disrupt today’s platform paradigms and define the Internet economy of the Metaverse through Web3.





Web3 technologies provide open-source mechanisms through which resources, worth billions of dollars, can easily be aggregated and at a scale that contends with the mightiest of traditional enterprises.





However, the entry of Web2 and Web2.5 players is of paramount importance to accelerate the adoption of Web3 use cases such as crypto, NFTs, DeFi, Play-to-Earn, DAOs, and more.

To foster collaboration between the Web2 and the Web3 worlds, The Metaverse Summit 2023 will connect enterprises, startups, innovators, and financial institutions from both sides, with a focus on boosting India's adoption of blockchain technology.

The key focus areas for this year’s summit are:





How Web2 Enterprises and Giants can Embrace Web3

Bringing the Next Billion Users to Web3

Innovation in Crypto, DeFi, NFTs, Web3 Gaming, Infra, Tooling, and more

Building a Fair, Shared and User-Owned Metaverse





The one-day conference will feature two tracks - the Web3 Track (the main track) and the BUIDL Together Track (masterclasses and workshops).





Register now to attend The Metaverse Summit 2023 and meet hundreds of founders, investors, developers, engineers, and community members from the Indian and global Web3 community!