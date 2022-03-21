4 days to go for YourStory’s The Metaverse Summit - India’s first Web 3 conference!
false
true
Today, as India and the world stand at the cusp of pushing the reset button in almost every industry, YourStory is bullish on a future that will be decentralised, community-driven, and built on Web 3.
Even as blockchain technology adoption across sectors has been accelerating at a rapid pace, shaping whole industries and driving efficiency and growth, a new way to experience the Internet is now upon us.
Four days from now, on March 25-26, 2022, YourStory's The Metaverse Summit — powered by Woodstock — will begin!
The event is a flagship platform for bringing the global blockchain and Web 3 ecosystem together to BUIDL a decentralised future and accelerate innovation in the building blocks of the Metaverse.
The Metaverse Summit features a wide range of insightful virtual keynote sessions, fireside chats, panel discussions, and roundtables, with participation from top industry and sector leaders in blockchain, such as:
- Ajit Mohan, VP and MD, Meta, India
- Himanshu Yadav, Founding Partner, Woodstock
- Pranav Sharma, Founding Partner, Woodstock
- Ashish Singhal, Founder and CEO, CoinSwitch Kuber
- Sriram Iyer, Director, Engineering, International, Coinbase
- Shailesh Lakhani, MD, India, Sequoia Capital
- Vishakha Singh, VP, WazirX NFT Marketplace
- Sumit Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, CoinDCX
- Madhumitha Harishankar, Co-founder, Nume Crypto
- Ganesh Swami, CEO, Covalent
- Prakhar Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO, Metasky
- Ramani Ramachandran, CEO, Router Protocol
- Carolin Wend, COO, Mintbase
- Tuhina Singh, Co-Founder and CEO,Propine
- Mayur Relekar, Co-founder and CEO, Arcana Network
- Roshni Aslam, Co-founder, GoSats
- Kaavya Prasad, Co-founder and COO, Lumos Labs
- Aniket Jindal, Co-founder, Biconomy
And more!
Catch these speakers in virtual sessions on March 25-26, 2022, taking a deep dive into the future of virtual, shared worlds, as they share their expertise on themes such as Emerging Trends of Web 3.0 in India; Investing in Web3 startups; Interoperability and Cross-chain Infra; Data, Storage, and Identity; Trends in Web 3 Gaming; Crypto Innovation and Regulation, Sustainability in Web 3, and a lot more.
On March 25-26, 2022, join us at The Metaverse Summit and learn from these speakers to make yourself Metaverse-ready!
YourStory's The Metaverse Summit is part of our brand new Blockchain Economy franchise, a set of initiatives seeking to:
- Enable discovery of the most promising innovators of Web 3 technology
- Influence conversations and drive messaging to foster an enabling environment
- Build a community-driven ecosystem of key stakeholders to accelerate growth
- Serve as a central hub to identify talent and enable talent matching
- Identify learning needs and enable focused learning on emerging technologies
- Enable ecosystem partnerships to facilitate scale for partners.
If you’d like to join us on March 25-26, visit the website or use this form to register.