4 days to go for YourStory’s The Metaverse Summit - India’s first Web 3 conference!

The Metaverse Summit features a wide range of insightful keynote sessions, fireside chats, panel discussions, and roundtables, with participation from top industry and sector leaders in blockchain.
Today, as India and the world stand at the cusp of pushing the reset button in almost every industry, YourStory is bullish on a future that will be decentralised, community-driven, and built on Web 3. 

Even as blockchain technology adoption across sectors has been accelerating at a rapid pace, shaping whole industries and driving efficiency and growth, a new way to experience the Internet is now upon us.

Four days from now, on March 25-26, 2022, YourStory's The Metaverse Summit — powered by Woodstock — will begin!

The event is a flagship platform for bringing the global blockchain and Web 3 ecosystem together to BUIDL a decentralised future and accelerate innovation in the building blocks of the Metaverse.

  • Ajit Mohan, VP and MD, Meta, India
  • Himanshu Yadav, Founding Partner, Woodstock
  • Pranav Sharma, Founding Partner, Woodstock
  • Ashish Singhal, Founder and CEO, CoinSwitch Kuber
  • Sriram Iyer, Director, Engineering, International, Coinbase
  • Shailesh Lakhani, MD, India, Sequoia Capital
  • Vishakha Singh, VP, WazirX NFT Marketplace
  • Sumit Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, CoinDCX
  • Madhumitha Harishankar, Co-founder, Nume Crypto
  • Ganesh Swami, CEO, Covalent
  • Prakhar Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO, Metasky
  • Ramani Ramachandran, CEO, Router Protocol
  • Carolin Wend, COO, Mintbase
  • Tuhina Singh, Co-Founder and CEO,Propine
  • Mayur Relekar, Co-founder and CEO, Arcana Network
  • Roshni Aslam, Co-founder, GoSats
  • Kaavya Prasad, Co-founder and COO, Lumos Labs
  • Aniket Jindal, Co-founder, Biconomy

And more!

Catch these speakers in virtual sessions on March 25-26, 2022, taking a deep dive into the future of virtual, shared worlds, as they share their expertise on themes such as Emerging Trends of Web 3.0 in India; Investing in Web3 startups; Interoperability and Cross-chain Infra;  Data, Storage, and Identity; Trends in Web 3 Gaming; Crypto Innovation and Regulation, Sustainability in Web 3, and a lot more.

On March 25-26, 2022, join us at The Metaverse Summit and learn from these speakers to make yourself Metaverse-ready!

YourStory's The Metaverse Summit is part of our brand new Blockchain Economy franchise, a set of initiatives seeking to:

  • Enable discovery of the most promising innovators of Web 3 technology
  • Influence conversations and drive messaging to foster an enabling environment 
  • Build a community-driven ecosystem of key stakeholders to accelerate growth 
  • Serve as a central hub to identify talent and enable talent matching
  • Identify learning needs and enable focused learning on emerging technologies
  • Enable ecosystem partnerships to facilitate scale for partners.

