4 days to go for YourStory’s The Metaverse Summit - India’s first Web 3 conference!

Today, as India and the world stand at the cusp of pushing the reset button in almost every industry, YourStory is bullish on a future that will be decentralised, community-driven, and built on Web 3.

Even as blockchain technology adoption across sectors has been accelerating at a rapid pace, shaping whole industries and driving efficiency and growth, a new way to experience the Internet is now upon us.

Four days from now, on March 25-26, 2022, YourStory's The Metaverse Summit — powered by Woodstock — will begin!

The event is a flagship platform for bringing the global blockchain and Web 3 ecosystem together to BUIDL a decentralised future and accelerate innovation in the building blocks of the Metaverse.

The Metaverse Summit features a wide range of insightful virtual keynote sessions, fireside chats, panel discussions, and roundtables, with participation from top industry and sector leaders in blockchain, such as:

Ajit Mohan, VP and MD, Meta, India

Himanshu Yadav, Founding Partner, Woodstock

Pranav Sharma, Founding Partner, Woodstock

Ashish Singhal, Founder and CEO, CoinSwitch Kuber

Sriram Iyer, Director, Engineering, International, Coinbase

Shailesh Lakhani, MD, India, Sequoia Capital

Vishakha Singh, VP, WazirX NFT Marketplace

Sumit Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, CoinDCX

Madhumitha Harishankar, Co-founder, Nume Crypto

Ganesh Swami, CEO, Covalent

Prakhar Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO, Metasky

Ramani Ramachandran, CEO, Router Protocol

Carolin Wend, COO, Mintbase

Tuhina Singh, Co-Founder and CEO,Propine

Mayur Relekar, Co-founder and CEO, Arcana Network

Roshni Aslam, Co-founder, GoSats

Kaavya Prasad, Co-founder and COO, Lumos Labs

Aniket Jindal, Co-founder, Biconomy

And more!

Catch these speakers in virtual sessions on March 25-26, 2022, taking a deep dive into the future of virtual, shared worlds, as they share their expertise on themes such as Emerging Trends of Web 3.0 in India; Investing in Web3 startups; Interoperability and Cross-chain Infra; Data, Storage, and Identity; Trends in Web 3 Gaming; Crypto Innovation and Regulation, Sustainability in Web 3, and a lot more.

On March 25-26, 2022, join us at The Metaverse Summit and learn from these speakers to make yourself Metaverse-ready!

Register here.

YourStory's The Metaverse Summit is part of our brand new Blockchain Economy franchise, a set of initiatives seeking to:

Enable discovery of the most promising innovators of Web 3 technology

Influence conversations and drive messaging to foster an enabling environment

Build a community-driven ecosystem of key stakeholders to accelerate growth

Serve as a central hub to identify talent and enable talent matching

Identify learning needs and enable focused learning on emerging technologies

Enable ecosystem partnerships to facilitate scale for partners.

If you’d like to join us on March 25-26, visit the website or use this form to register.